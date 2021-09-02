What's happening around Elko

Elko Art Club membership drive

ELKO – Stop by the Elko Art Club membership drive from 4-7 p.m. Sept. 11, 407 Railroad St. There will be live music, art demonstrations and a raffle.

Current ECAC members will be on hand to discuss the club and its activities.

Yoga in the park

ELKO -- Wild Iris is offering free Yoga in the park again this summer. It’s in the Main City Park near the Memorial Rose Garden. The classes are on Saturday morning at 9. The remaining date is September 11.

Donations are welcome but not necessary. Everyone is welcome. All you need is a yoga mat and a desire explore something new.

Horizon Hospice offers bereavement support

ELKO – Group support sessions are returning after the summer break at Horizon Center. The group welcomes anyone who has experienced the loss of a loved one. They have support groups for children ages three to 18 and their parents or caregivers. The sessions are free to the public.