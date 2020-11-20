What's Happening Around Elko

ELKO – Elko Archery Club is hosting a club shoot Nov. 21. Registration is at 8 a.m. and start time is 9 a.m. The club needs set-up and take down helpers. Set up will begin at 1 p.m. Nov. 20.

The Year End Banquet will be on Jan. 30 at the VFW Hall. Don’t forget to fill in your online applications to win buckles for “Small Game,” “Bowhunter of the Year,” “Archer of the Year” and “Big Buck.”

Starting this coming weekend, club members will be selling raffle tickets at shoots and meetings. Prizes will be awarded at the Year End Banquet. If you have an item to raffle, let us know. elkoarcheryclub@gmail.com.

Al-Anon meets virtuallyELKO — Virtual Al-Anon meetings are available for families and friends of alcoholics. For more information call 888-425-2666 or visit the website at www.al-anon.org.

‘Food for Fines’ begins Dec. 1

ELKO – ’Tis the season of giving and the Elko County Library has brought back “Food for Fines.” Bring in non-perishable food items or personal hygiene supplies from Dec. 1 through Feb. 28 to pay for your overdue fines up to $20 or for processing fees up to $10 for Elko County materials only.

Don’t have any fines? You can still donate and help waive someone else’s fines.