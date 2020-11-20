What's Happening Around Elko

Sugar Plum Tree at the library
ELKO – The Elko County Library will display their “Sugar Plum Tree” again this year. The fundraiser helps less fortunate individuals in the community.
This year the library has partnered with Nevada Youth Training Center, Elko County Social Services and Highland Manor. Community members can choose names from a list of children and the elderly and provide them with a gift.
Current Covid-19 restrictions require that participants pick their recipients virtually at www.elkocountylibrary.org. Presents must be wrapped and include a name tag. Gifts must be taken to the library by 5 p.m. Dec. 18.
Because the library is closed to the public, check the website or call 738-3066 to arrange for delivery.
Ely Film Festival
ELY – Student filmmakers 18 years old or younger can submit short films for the second annual Ely Film Festival Short Film Contest. Winning submissions will be shown at Ely’s Central Theater March 12-14.
The contest is open to Elko, Eureka and White Pine County students along with those from Millard County, Utah. See elkofilmfestival.com or contact shortfilm@elyfilmfestival.com for submission guidelines. The deadline is Feb. 14.
Elko Archery Club events
ELKO – Elko Archery Club is hosting a club shoot Nov. 21. Registration is at 8 a.m. and start time is 9 a.m. The club needs set-up and take down helpers. Set up will begin at 1 p.m. Nov. 20.
The Year End Banquet will be on Jan. 30 at the VFW Hall. Don’t forget to fill in your online applications to win buckles for “Small Game,” “Bowhunter of the Year,” “Archer of the Year” and “Big Buck.”
Starting this coming weekend, club members will be selling raffle tickets at shoots and meetings. Prizes will be awarded at the Year End Banquet. If you have an item to raffle, let us know. elkoarcheryclub@gmail.com.
Al-Anon meets virtuallyELKO — Virtual Al-Anon meetings are available for families and friends of alcoholics. For more information call 888-425-2666 or visit the website at www.al-anon.org.
‘Food for Fines’ begins Dec. 1
ELKO – ’Tis the season of giving and the Elko County Library has brought back “Food for Fines.” Bring in non-perishable food items or personal hygiene supplies from Dec. 1 through Feb. 28 to pay for your overdue fines up to $20 or for processing fees up to $10 for Elko County materials only.
Don’t have any fines? You can still donate and help waive someone else’s fines.
Lost or damaged items will not be included in “Food for Fines.” Food items with a past “best if used by” date will not be accepted.
The library will be partnering with Committee Against Domestic Violence this year. All food items will be distributed to those in need for the holidays and to replenish the food pantry.
As the library is not currently open for in-person services, call to make drop off arrangements or visit www.elkocountylibrary.org.
