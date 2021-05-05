What's happening around Elko

Art Club hosts youth reception

ELKO -- The Elko County Art Club invites the public to its annual Scholarship Reception at 3 p.m. May 8 at the Elko County Art Club Gallery located at 407 Railroad St. There will be drinks and light snacks. “Come and see the beautiful photographs from our scholarship winner, as well as all the new art,” said the club.

World Migratory Bird Day

LAMOILLE -- Join Bristlecone Audubon on a bird watching trip to celebrate World Migratory Bird Day at 8 a.m. May 8.

Meet on Lower Lamoille Road where it intersects with Lamoille Highway (across from Wells Propane). The group will caravan from there to the city of Lamoille and spend the morning birding Lower Lamoille Road. Those wishing to only spend half a day can depart at this time. The rest will eat our lunch at the Lamoille Grove.

After lunch the group will drive to South Fork State Recreation Area to enjoy the waterfowl. The park does require a $5 fee per vehicle. Contact Lois Ports at bristleconeaudubon@gmail.com or 753-2569 if you are interested in coming. Children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

RPEN Chapter meetings resume