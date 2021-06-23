What's Happening Around Elko

Summer reading event at library

ELKO — As part of the Adult Summer Reading Program, the Elko County Library is offering an adult workshop for making a recycled glass bird feeder at 4:30 p.m. July 8 in the Bruce Memorial Meeting Room.

Come have fun. Materials and equipment will be provided. The workshop should last approximately one hour. It is free to the public, but registration is requested as there are only 11 spots available.

For information call 738-3066.

The theme for the summer reading program is “Tails and Tales.”

Farmers markets scheduled

ELKO – Over the next two weeks the Elko Farmers Market will host the following events:

June 24, Wells Farmers Market from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Wells Western Heritage Park; June 25, Lamoille Farm to Fork Dinner (Contact Sue Kennedy at lamoillebeef@gmail.com for tickets and details); June 26, Elko Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to noon at the Elko Chamber of Commerce; July 3, Lamoille Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to noon at the Lamoille Schoolhouse.