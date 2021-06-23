What's Happening Around Elko

Lamoille Fair is Sunday
LAMOILLE – The Lamoille Country Fair is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 27 in Lamoille Grove. The event will enlighten the community and bring sights and sounds of excitement for all family members after a year of restrictions, said Lamoille Women’s Club member Pat Osmonson.
Vendors this year will include woodworking, wooden whirligigs, repurposed antiques, specialty goat soaps, soy soaps, leather products, Elko County produced agriculture products, metal arts, hand sewn bags, clothing items, pottery, handmade knives, jewelry, and repurposed animal horns.
To accommodate the influx of traffic and pedestrians attending the fair, the left side of Highway 227 (Lamoille Highway) from Canyon Road to the Lamoille Grove will be marked for pedestrian traffic only.
Admission is free.
Al-Anon meets in Spring Creek
SPRING CREEK —The Al-Anon Spring Creek Step Study Group meets at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at the Spring Creek Baptist Church, 360 Spring Creek Parkway. The program is in person or virtual.
If you or someone you know is worried about a family member or friend’s drinking problem, Al-Anon is a mutual support group that shares their experiences, strengths and hope. Zoom meeting ID 890 588 5311 Password F8KmfZOn.
Summer reading event at library
ELKO — As part of the Adult Summer Reading Program, the Elko County Library is offering an adult workshop for making a recycled glass bird feeder at 4:30 p.m. July 8 in the Bruce Memorial Meeting Room.
Come have fun. Materials and equipment will be provided. The workshop should last approximately one hour. It is free to the public, but registration is requested as there are only 11 spots available.
For information call 738-3066.
The theme for the summer reading program is “Tails and Tales.”
Farmers markets scheduled
ELKO – Over the next two weeks the Elko Farmers Market will host the following events:
June 24, Wells Farmers Market from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Wells Western Heritage Park; June 25, Lamoille Farm to Fork Dinner (Contact Sue Kennedy at lamoillebeef@gmail.com for tickets and details); June 26, Elko Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to noon at the Elko Chamber of Commerce; July 3, Lamoille Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to noon at the Lamoille Schoolhouse.
According to Dan Lotspeich, Elko Farmers Market manager, the hot weather has been a big help for getting more produce ready for area farmers. The selection of fresh fruits and vegetables is expanding all the time.
Mutton busting entrants wanted
ELKO — Silver State Stampede is currently taking entries for the “Mutton Busting” July 9, 10 and 11 performances. Sign up at J.M. Capriola, 500 Commercial St.
The entry fee is $20 and the competition is open to children 4 to 8 years old who weigh less than 65 pounds.
For more information visit www.silverstatestampede.com
Basque Festival set July 3-4
ELKO – This year the National Basque Festival will look a little different. The event will take place July 3-4 with most festivities taking place at the Basque House.
On Saturday there will be a golf tournament and 5k run. Food, dancing and games will follow. The dance will be held at 9 p.m. Saturday evening. The Sunday picnic will include Mass at 11 a.m., lunch at noon and cultural activities at 1 p.m.
The Euzkaldunak Club needs volunteers for organizing and running the games and dancing performances, bartenders, food servers, ticket sellers, sheepherder bread contest organizer and announcer. If you are interested, text or call Tabitha at 340-4280, Kassidy at 299-1075 or Choch at 389-1538.
Celebrate recovery and find freedom
ELKO – Find freedom for your hurts, habits and hang-ups with The Nazarene Church Christ-centered recovery program every Friday evening.
A large group meets at 6 p.m. and a smaller group gathers at 7 p.m. The church is located at 740 Sage St.
Call 738-6714 for more information.
Medicare providers in Elko
ELKO — The Medicare in Elko Workgroup has updated their list of Elko medical providers. Listed are those clinics that will accept a new patient using Medicare or Medicaid.
It specifically lists clinics where patients can set up appointments with specific providers. The tri-fold brochure also lists providers found outside of Elko, along with two state agencies that help people with their Medicare needs. Senior Services and other medical services are listed.
The updated list is available on the group’s website, medicarinelko.org. They also have a Facebook page “medicare in elko,” with a link to the brochure.
FRC hosts free teen programs
ELKO — Family Resource Center is hosting free online and in-person teen health programs each month for youth in Grades 5 to 7 and Grades 10 to 12.
These fun, evidence-based age-appropriate programs teach youth about making healthy life decisions. They incorporate medically accurate information along with crucial knowledge about identifying and handling social pressures, communicating effectively and dealing with peer pressure. Youth learn about reproductive health, puberty, hygiene, personal responsibility, avoiding risky behaviors and respect for self and others, while building knowledge, skills and confidence.
Youth receive their choice of a free backpack full of school supplies or a $25 store gift card after completing the program. There is a limit of one free incentive per participant per year. A parent or guardian must pre-register the participant by completing a permission slip before class.
The online programs are presented using Zoom in four day blocks for an hour and 45 minutes each day after school. The in-person classes vary, but are usually one day, scheduled on a Saturday or during holiday breaks. For more information call 753-7352, text 775-397-1874 or email teenhealth@elkofrc.org.