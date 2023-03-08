Fundraisers for student nurses

ELKO – The Great Basin College Student Nursing Organization has two events scheduled to raise funds for their 2023 graduation celebration, stethoscopes, and scrubs for future classes.

On March 9-10 from 4-9 p.m. at Mattie’s Taphouse and Grill, SNO members will help run food and drinks for the wait staff. Mattie’s will be donating 10% of their proceeds.

On April 15 from 5-8 p.m., SNO will host a family-friendly bingo night in the GBC Fitness Center. You can play bingo for $2 a game or $5 for 5 games, and win prizes donated by local businesses. There will be concessions for sale.

For more information email Dakota Green at dakotadgreen@gmail.com.

Friday, April 7

Hankering for hoop house

ELKO — It’s time to grow the best vegetables and more in your hoop house.

On April 7 the Elko Garden Club will welcome George Kleeb, manager of the Great Basin College Hoop House, to talk about prolonging the growing season using hoop houses of all sizes, as well as water conservation and seed starting techniques.

The event is scheduled at noon in the Terrace at Ruby View Senior Center, 1795 Ruby View Drive.

Paint in nature at the city park

ELKO — Nevada Outdoor School’s March events begin from 4-5 p.m. Friday, March 10, with “Paint in Nature” at Elko City Park.

The event is designed to get those creative juices flowing while out in nature. Participants will learn some new painting skills and techniques from a local artist.

The guided painting session’s goals are to paint one nature scene, and to increase time spent outdoors.

Painting supplies are provided, but space is limited. Participants should dress warmly. Call 775-777-0814 to reserve a spot for you and your child.

Hands-on cultural event at Trail Center

ELKO — Nevada Outdoor School will present “In Keeping with the Seasons” at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at the California Trail Interpretive Center west of Elko.

“The Shoshone people once roamed great swathes of the Great Basin, moving in accordance with the seasons, guided by their intimate knowledge of the landscape and all its available resources. Join us as we follow a fictional Shoshone family from their lowland winter villages to spring hunting grounds, summer camps to autumnal places of gathering and ceremony.”

An activity will follow the presentation in which participants will make miniature wickiups, the traditional dwellings of the Shoshone people.

Monthly jam session at WFC

ELKO — All musicians and spectators are welcome at Jam On! beginning at 6 p.m. April 12 in the Western Folklife Center, 501 Railroad St.

Facilitated by members of Southwind and other community musicians, Jam On! is a free event that features a mix of old-time fiddle tunes, folk songs, country tunes, ballads and more. Lead a song for the group, join in on tunes introduced by others, or just come to listen and enjoy.

The Pioneer Saloon will be open. Call 775-738-7508.

Let’s Dance! at Folklife Center

ELKO – The Western Folklife Center will host Let’s Dance! on April 13 and April 27. A dance lesson is from 6-7 p.m., followed by open dancing at 7 p.m.

Lessons focus on a rotating variety of styles, including rodeo swing, two step, waltz, line dance, Basque dancing, and other interesting steps. Adults and teens are welcome. No experience necessary.

Open dancing is free; lessons are $5. Call 775-738-7508.

Free performance by Southwind

ELKO — Local favorites Southwind will bring Celtic, Western, and contemporary toe-tappin’ fiddle tunes to the Pioneer Saloon at 6 p.m. April 19.

The saloon is in the Western Folklife Center at 501 Railroad St.

Take a walk or hike with Outdoor School

ELKO — Nevada Outdoor School will present the “It Takes More than Luck Walk” at 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, at the Elko County Fairgrounds.

Participants will test their Leave No Trace knowledge and learn tips and tricks to help increase family time spent outdoors while also reducing impacts on the natural world.

A “Signs of Spring Hike” is slated for 4 p.m. Friday, March 24, at South Fork Meadows.

“Do you see flowers blooming, grass growing, birds chirping? Break out of your winter blues and join us,” invited the Outdoor School.

History of Women of the West

ELKO — In celebration of Women’s History Month, Nevada Outdoor School is planning

a historical presentation at the California Trail Interpretive Center.

The program at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 25, will highlight the role and legacy of women in the American West and the prominent figures who rose to both fame and infamy.

Youth soccer registration

ELKO — Registration ends Friday, March 10, for the Boys & Girls Clubs Northern Nevada Youth Soccer Spring 2023 League.

Boys and girls 4 years to 15 years of age are invited to compete (birth years 2008-2019). Space is Limited. Register in person at the Boys and Girls Club of Elko located at 782 Country Club Drive.

The season runs from April 10 to June 3. Contact the Boys and Girls Club at 775-738-2759 for further information.

Mybrary Book Club

ELKO — On Wednesday, March 8, Elko Mybrary Book Club will feature discussion of “The Thursday Murder Club” by Richard Osmon, along with the second title in the series: “The Man Who Died Twice.”

The discussion begins in the Library Meeting Room at 5:30 pm. Copies of both books are available for check-out, and all are welcome to attend.

For additional information call 738-3066.

Elko Cancer Support Group

ELKO – Elko Cancer Support Group will meet at 11 a.m. Friday, March 10, at The Terrace at Ruby View—Senior and Active Lifestyle Center, 1995 Ruby View Drive.

Any age is welcome.

“If you are a Cancer Warrior, Caregiver, family member, friend, or have lost a loved one, please come join us for a safe place to come and share stories, give and gain support, strength, hope and positive energy,” stated the host, Cindy Staszak, an Elko Pancreatic Cancer Stage 4 Survivor and Cancer Exercise Specialist, CETI.

For more information Staszak can be reached at cindystaszak.elko@gmail.com.

Turkey Federation banquet set for March 11

ELKO — Ruby Mountain Rio’s National Wild Turkey Federation banquet will be held on March 11 at the Stockmen’s Casino and Ramada Hotel

Doors to this kid-friendly event open at 4:30 p.m.

For more information contact Ronica Cornejo, the Ruby Mountain Rio’s Elko Chapter President, at 775-374-1630 or Pyke Bowles at 775-777-4644. Also check out the Facebook Page at “Ruby Mountain Rio’s.”

Mad Hatter Treat Box at Elko Mybrary

ELKO — Give your Easter treats like never before. Elko Mybrary is offering a paper craft class for adults inspired by “Alice in Wonderland.” The class will teach you how to make a Mad Hatter Treat Box to give to family or friends. Don’t settle for a traditional Easter basket when you can make a whimsical DIY gift box all on your own.

This is a free, two-hour class; all supplies will be included. Two classes will be offered: Monday, March 13, at 9:30 a.m. and Tuesday, March 14, at 5 p.m.

To sign up, call Elko Mybrary at 775-738-3066.

Learn about classical education method

ELKO – Parents can learn about the “classical method” of teaching March 18 when Steve Lambert, executive director of American Classical Schools of Idaho, will be in Elko to gauge local interest in forming a new elementary school here.

Lambert, who also serves as the founding principal of Treasure Valley Classical Academy (TVCA) in Fruitland, Idaho, has been invited by Nevada Classical Academy Elko (NVCA), a local group interested in starting a new school in Elko similar to Lambert’s.

His presentation is scheduled from 3- 5 p.m. Saturday, March 18, in the upstairs meeting rooms of the Stockmen’s Hotel.

Halleck Bar Party set for March 24

ELKO – Join the Northeastern Nevada Museum on March 24 for the annual Halleck Bar Party.

“You are invited to the most raucous and woolly wild west affair in Elko County,” stated the invitation. “Dress in your chaps, cowboy hats, and spurs. The best costume wins the evening’s grand prize.”

Participants will enjoy music, libations, hors d’oeuvres, and paella with the toast of the town.

All donations directly support the museum and its projects. A $20 donation is appreciated from members and $25 from non-members.

Swing your partner

ELKO — Ruby Mountain Square Dance Club is now offering lessons and dances weekly at the Girl Scout House, 561 VFW Drive, from 6-8 p.m. on Thursdays.

For information call Dixie Starbuck at 775-934-6225.

Horizon Hospice Souper Bowl

ELKO — Horizon Hospice is holding its 17th annual Souper Bowl Fundraiser on Friday, April 28, from 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Please call the office at 775-778-0612 for more information and/or to purchase tickets.

Horizon Center grief support group

ELKO – Horizon Hospice offers support groups through its Horizon Center during the school year, once or twice a month for anyone who would like support through their grief. Anyone who has experienced the loss of a loved one is welcome. There are groups for children ages 3 to 18, their parents/caregivers, as well as adult groups.

Upcoming dates are Feb. 7 and 21, March 7 and 21, April 18 and May 2 and 16.

There is no cost for the service and you may join at any time. Call 775-778-0612 to register.

Horizon Hospice has also scheduled volunteer training Feb. 22 and 23. The sessions run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1250 Lamoille Highway, No. 413.

A light continental breakfast and lunch will be provided on both days.