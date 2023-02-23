Mybrary Book Club

ELKO -- On Wednesday, March 8, Elko Mybrary Book Club will feature discussion of “The Thursday Murder Club” by Richard Osmon, along with the second title in the series: “The Man Who Died Twice.”

The discussion begins in the Library Meeting Room at 5:30 pm. Copies of both books are available for check-out, and all are welcome to attend.

For additional information call 738-3066.

Elko Cancer Support Group

ELKO – Elko Cancer Support Group will meet at 11 a.m. Friday, March 10, at The Terrace at Ruby View - Senior and Active Lifestyle Center, 1995 Ruby View Drive.

Any age is welcome.

“If you are a Cancer Warrior, Caregiver, family member, friend, or have lost a loved one, please come join us for a safe place to come and share stories, give and gain support, strength, hope and positive energy,” stated the host, Cindy Staszak, an Elko Pancreatic Cancer Stage 4 Survivor and Cancer Exercise Specialist, CETI.

For more information Staszak can be reached at cindystaszak.elko@gmail.com.

Turkey Federation banquet set for March 11

ELKO -- Ruby Mountain Rio's National Wild Turkey Federation banquet will be held on March 11 at the Stockmen's Casino and Ramada Hotel

Doors to this kid-friendly event open at 4:30 p.m.

For more information contact Ronica Cornejo, the Ruby Mountain Rio's Elko Chapter President, at 775-374-1630 or Pyke Bowles at 775-777-4644. Also check out the Facebook Page at "Ruby Mountain Rio’s.”

Mad Hatter Treat Box at Elko Mybrary

ELKO -- Give your Easter treats like never before. Elko Mybrary is offering a paper craft class for adults inspired by “Alice in Wonderland.” The class will teach you how to make a Mad Hatter Treat Box to give to family or friends. Don’t settle for a traditional Easter basket when you can make a whimsical DIY gift box all on your own.

This is a free, two-hour class; all supplies will be included. Two classes will be offered: Monday, March 13, at 9:30 a.m. and Tuesday, March 14, at 5 p.m.

To sign up, call Elko Mybrary at 775-738-3066.

Garden Club meets March 3

ELKO -- The program for the Elko Garden Club meeting on Friday, March 3, 2023, is about working with soil and cover crops in your garden.

The club invites you to join them at the Terrace at Ruby View/Senior Center,1795 Ruby View Drive, at noon for this interesting and informative program.

Superintendent to speak to RPEN

ELKO -- The Elko County Chapter of Retired Public Employees of Nevada will be holding their quarterly meeting on Wednesday, March 8, at 12:30 p.m. at the Elko Senior Center, 1795 Ruby View Drive.

The guest speaker will be C.J. Anderson, superintendent of Elko County School District. All active PERS members are invited to attend.

If you have any questions please contact President Margaret Marcucci at 775-934-7361 or email mkmarcucci56@gmail.com.

Halleck Bar Party set for March 24

ELKO – Join the Northeastern Nevada Museum on March 24 for the annual Halleck Bar Party.

“You are invited to the most raucous and woolly wild west affair in Elko County,” stated the invitation. “Dress in your chaps, cowboy hats, and spurs. The best costume wins the evening’s grand prize.”

Participants will enjoy music, libations, hors d’oeuvres, and paella with the toast of the town.

All donations directly support the museum and its projects. A $20 donation is appreciated from members and $25 from non-members.

Youth soccer registration

ELKO -- Registration is now open for the Boys & Girls Clubs Northern Nevada Youth Soccer Spring 2023 League.

Boys and girls 4 years to 15 years of age are invited to compete (birth years 2008-2019). Registration deadline is March 10. Space is Limited. Register in person at the Boys and Girls Club of Elko located at 782 Country Club Drive.

The season runs from April 10 to June 3. Contact the Boys and Girls Club at 775-738-2759 for further information.

Swing your partner

ELKO -- Ruby Mountain Square Dance Club is now offering lessons and dances weekly at the Girl Scout House, 561 VFW Drive, from 6-8 p.m. on Thursdays.

For information call Dixie Starbuck at 775-934-6225.

Horizon Hospice Souper Bowl

ELKO -- Horizon Hospice is holding its 17th annual Souper Bowl Fundraiser on Friday, April 28, from 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Please call the office at 775-778-0612 for more information and/or to purchase tickets.

Horizon Center grief support group

ELKO – Horizon Hospice offers support groups through its Horizon Center during the school year, once or twice a month for anyone who would like support through their grief. Anyone who has experienced the loss of a loved one is welcome. There are groups for children ages 3 to 18, their parents/caregivers, as well as adult groups.

Upcoming dates are Feb. 7 and 21, March 7 and 21, April 18 and May 2 and 16.

There is no cost for the service and you may join at any time. Call 775-778-0612 to register.

Horizon Hospice has also scheduled volunteer training Feb. 22 and 23. The sessions run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1250 Lamoille Highway, No. 413.

A light continental breakfast and lunch will be provided on both days.