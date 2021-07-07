What's Happening Around Elko

Presbyterian Church Sale
ELKO -- First Presbyterian Church of Elko will be holding its “Kinda-Sorta” Rummage Sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 17 at 1559 Sewell Drive.
Donations can be dropped off July 16, but no clothing or electronics will be accepted. For more information call the church office at 738-3430.
Summer reading event at library
ELKO -- As part of the Adult Summer Reading Program, the Elko County Library is offering an adult workshop for making a recycled glass bird feeder at 4:30 p.m. July 8 in the Bruce Memorial Meeting Room.
Come have fun. Materials and equipment will be provided. The workshop should last approximately one hour. It is free to the public, but registration is requested as there are only 11 spots available.
For information call 738-3066.
The theme for the summer reading program is “Tails and Tales.”
RPEN Chapter meets July 14
ELKO -- The Elko County Chapter of Retired Public Employees of Nevada will be holding their monthly meeting at 12:30 p.m. July 14 at the Terrace Senior Center, 1795 Ruby View Drive. The guest speaker will be Steve Simpson, CEO of Northern Nevada Regional Hospital, discussing medical services available through the hospital.
RPEN officers are looking forward to having members join them for lunch at 11:30 prior to the meeting. For more information contact President Margaret Marcucci at 934-7361 or email mkmarcucci@yahoo.com.
Al-Anon meets Wednesdays in Spring Creek
SPRING CREEK --The Al-Anon Spring Creek Step Study Group meets at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at the Spring Creek Baptist Church, 360 Spring Creek Parkway. The program is in person or virtual.
If you or someone you know is worried about a family member or friend’s drinking problem, Al-Anon is a mutual support group that shares their experiences, strengths and hope. Zoom meeting ID 890 588 5311 Password F8KmfZOn.
Celebrate recovery and find freedom
ELKO – Find freedom for your hurts, habits and hang-ups with The Nazarene Church Christ-centered recovery program every Friday evening.
A large group meets at 6 p.m. and a smaller group gathers at 7 p.m. The church is located at 740 Sage St.
Call 738-6714 for more information.
Medicare providers in Elko
ELKO -- The Medicare in Elko Workgroup has updated their list of Elko medical providers. Listed are those clinics that will accept a new patient using Medicare or Medicaid.
It specifically lists clinics where patients can set up appointments with specific providers. The tri-fold brochure also lists providers found outside of Elko, along with two state agencies that help people with their Medicare needs. Senior Services and other medical services are listed.
The updated list is available on the group’s website, medicarinelko.org. They also have a Facebook page “medicare in elko,” with a link to the brochure.
FRC hosts free teen programs
ELKO -- Family Resource Center is hosting free online and in-person teen health programs each month for youth in Grades 5 to 7 and Grades 10 to 12.
These fun, evidence-based age-appropriate programs teach youth about making healthy life decisions. They incorporate medically accurate information along with crucial knowledge about identifying and handling social pressures, communicating effectively and dealing with peer pressure. Youth learn about reproductive health, puberty, hygiene, personal responsibility, avoiding risky behaviors and respect for self and others, while building knowledge, skills and confidence.
Youth receive their choice of a free backpack full of school supplies or a $25 store gift card after completing the program. There is a limit of one free incentive per participant per year. A parent or guardian must pre-register the participant by completing a permission slip before class.
The online programs are presented using Zoom in four day blocks for an hour and 45 minutes each day after school. The in-person classes vary, but are usually one day, scheduled on a Saturday or during holiday breaks. For more information call 753-7352, text 775-397-1874 or email teenhealth@elkofrc.org.