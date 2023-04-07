Spring Tour of Homes

ELKO – The eighth annual Spring Tour of Homes will be on May 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p m. This is a free open house tour giving the public an opportunity to view Elko/Spring Creek real estate.

The tour is organized and operated by the Elko County Realtors Association. Chairman Dusty Shipp founded the event originally to showcase the luxury estates in Elko County and it has since turned into a highly anticipated tour for the general public to see residential properties and discuss any questions or inquires with local real estate professionals.

The starting point to pick up your map will be at the Commercial Hotel. There you will find free food, free raffles, and free family fun.

Easter at Living Stones Church

ELKO – The community is invited to celebrate Easter with Living Stones Church, 506 Silver St., on Sunday, April 9, at 8 a.m., 10 a.m., noon or 2 p.m.

Seats can be reserved at www.eventbrite.com.

Monthly jam session at WFC

ELKO -- All musicians and spectators are welcome at Jam On! beginning at 6 p.m. April 12 in the Western Folklife Center, 501 Railroad St.

Facilitated by members of Southwind and other community musicians, Jam On! is a free event that features a mix of old-time fiddle tunes, folk songs, country tunes, ballads and more. Lead a song for the group, join in on tunes introduced by others, or just come to listen and enjoy.

The Pioneer Saloon will be open. Call 775-738-7508.

GBC to host Community Career Fair

ELKO -- Looking for a new career? Need a one-stop-shop for career resources and dozens of businesses and organizations looking for someone like you? Meet businesses who are looking to hire you right now!

The annual Community Career Fair, hosted by Great Basin College, will be held 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 19 at the GBC Fitness Center on the Elko campus. Explore all the programs GBC offers to enhance your education and future career opportunities.

The career fair features employers who represent various industries, including public safety, health care, mining, and land management. The career fair gives attendees an opportunity to network, explore career and educational options, obtain employer information, and locate summer jobs, internships, and full-time employment. Activities will include tours of CTE facilities, CTE labs, and science labs every hour.

Businesses are welcomed to participate in the event. Table and chairs are provided to businesses at no cost.

For more information, please contact Brittney Maynard at 775-327-2069 or by email at brittney.maynard@gbcnv.edu.

Free performance by Southwind

ELKO -- Local favorites Southwind will bring Celtic, Western, and contemporary toe-tappin' fiddle tunes to the Pioneer Saloon at 6 p.m. April 19.

The saloon is in the Western Folklife Center at 501 Railroad St.

Join the Holocaust Book Club

ELKO -- It is the season for book clubs and Mybrary will once again be offering the adult holocaust book club series, starting with “Cilka’s Journey” by Heather Morris.

Please stop by Mybrary any time before April 20 to request your copy of the book.

The book club is free, registration not required but encouraged, and the first meeting is from 4:30-5:30 on April 20 in the Elko Mybrary meeting room.

For additional information, please call 738-3066.

Amateur Radio Club invite

ELKO -- The Elko Amateur Radio Club (EARC) is an organization devoted to all aspects of Amateur Radio Operations.

EARC has a net on Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m. at 444.500Mhz.

There is also a club breakfast every Saturday morning.

All persons interested in amateur radio and who support the goals of the Elko Amateur Radio Club are eligible to join.

For further information and schedules check out the website at www.W7LKO.org.

Let’s Dance! at Folklife Center

ELKO – The Western Folklife Center will host Let’s Dance! on April 13 and April 27. A dance lesson is from 6-7 p.m., followed by open dancing at 7 p.m.

Lessons focus on a rotating variety of styles, including rodeo swing, two step, waltz, line dance, Basque dancing, and other interesting steps. Adults and teens are welcome. No experience necessary.

Open dancing is free; lessons are $5. Call 775-738-7508.

Great ways to get outdoors

ELKO – Nevada Outdoor School id offering a “Triple R Party: Reduce, Reuse, Recycle” at 4 p.m. April 21, and an Earth Day celebration on the natural history of the Great Basin is slated for 1 p.m. April 22 at the California Trail Interpretive Center.

Registration for summer camp opens on April 17. For more information visit NevadaOutdoorSchool.org or call 775-777-0814.

Moses Project charity drive

ELKO -- Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital Auxiliary is hosting a charity drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 27-28 at the Sugar Bush Gift Shop for the Northern Nevada Moses Project.

The Moses Project, which helps children in foster care, is seeking disposable diapers in sizes 4, 5, 6 and 7, pull-ups in all sizes, and socks and underwear in men’s sizes to be dropped off at the gift shop. Cash donations are also welcome. Donors will be entered into a door prize drawing.

For questions, call the Sugar Bush Gift Shop at 775-748-2015.

Swing your partner

ELKO -- Ruby Mountain Square Dance Club is now offering lessons and dances weekly at the Girl Scout House, 561 VFW Drive, from 6-8 p.m. on Thursdays.

For information call Dixie Starbuck at 775-934-6225.

Horizon Hospice Souper Bowl

ELKO -- Horizon Hospice is holding its 17th annual Souper Bowl Fundraiser on Friday, April 28, from 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Please call the office at 775-778-0612 for more information and/or to purchase tickets.

Horizon Center grief support group

ELKO – Horizon Hospice offers support groups through its Horizon Center during the school year, once or twice a month for anyone who would like support through their grief. Anyone who has experienced the loss of a loved one is welcome. There are groups for children ages 3 to 18, their parents/caregivers, as well as adult groups.

Upcoming dates are April 18 and May 2 and 16.

There is no cost for the service and you may join at any time. Call 775-778-0612 to register.

Horizon Hospice has also scheduled volunteer training Feb. 22 and 23. The sessions run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1250 Lamoille Highway, No. 413.

A light continental breakfast and lunch will be provided on both days.