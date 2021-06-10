What's Happening Around Elko

Elko Beer Festival

ELKO – The Elko Chamber of Commerce is hosting its 11th annual beer festival starting at 5 p.m. June 19 at the Chamber, 1405 Idaho St.

There will be over 60 beers to sample. A $25 admission fee includes a commemorative pint glass. Las Brisas will serve dinner. The band High Jacked will play live music.

Tickets can be purchased by calling 738-7135 or at the door. There will be a corn hole tournament and teams can sign up for $20.

St. Mark hosts rhubarb and rummage sale

ELKO — St. Mark Lutheran Church, 277 Willow St., will hold the final two days of their 33rd “Annual Rhubarb and Rummage Sale” from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 11 and 12.

There is a huge selection of items, including many additional items added after the first week, with something for everyone. There will be a bake sale and lunch items will be available for purchase. Beginning on Saturday there will be bargains galore, everything must go.

For more information, or if you have something you wish to donate, contact Julie at 738-4258.

Basque Festival set July 3-4