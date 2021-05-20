What's Happening Around Elko

New hours at Elko County Library

ELKO – Hours at the Elko County Library have been changed to Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“We would like to thank the Bogues at B3 Glass for donating all the glass shielding we now have at the library,” said the announcement. “We are proud to be part of the Elko community and receive such a generous donation from B3 Glass.”

Patrons are invited to check out the library’s website – elkocountylibrary.org — for ever-changing programing and information.

Celebrate recovery and find freedom

ELKO – Find freedom for your hurts, habits and hang-ups with The Nazarene Church Christ-centered recovery program every Friday evening.

A large group meets at 6 p.m. and a smaller group gathers at 7 p.m. The church is located at 740 Sage St.

Call 738-6714 for more information.

Basque Festival set July 3-4

ELKO – This year the National Basque Festival will look a little different. The event will take place July 3-4 with most festivities taking place at the Basque House.