Open house at GBC’s Elko campus

ELKO — Join Great Basin College for an open house on the Elko campus from 3-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24.

Learn more about degree programs, apply for admission, meet with an academic advisor, register for classes, and purchase your books all in one stop. Information on community education classes in the Continuing Education department will also be available.

“Your future, your dream job, can begin right here at Great Basin College. Come explore the many career paths we offer supported by state-of-the-art technology and amazing faculty and staff. We look forward to seeing you and helping you get on that well-lit path to success!” says Joyce Helens, president of GBC.

Explore Elko’s beautiful campus at 1500 College Parkway with tours at 3:30, 4:30, and 5:30 p.m. Continue to get a glimpse into a full college experience with tours of available housing options. Enjoy free hot dogs, popcorn, and cotton candy between 3 and 6 p.m.

Following the Open House, “Guardians of the Galaxy, Volume “ will be shown “drive-in” style.

For more information call 775-327-2115.

Dutch oven cooking in the canyon

LAMOILLE — Come out for this year’s last Cool Canyon Evening and learn about Dutch oven cooking at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, at the Powerhouse Group Picnic Area in Lamoille Canyon.

Duane and DeLynn Jones will explain the types of Dutch oven pots, pot sizes, possible meals and desserts, and techniques for cooking. As they tell about Dutch ovens, they cook a couple desserts for the group.

This free family event includes a campfire and S’mores. Everyone is welcome. One option is the Group picnic area gate opens at 5 p.m., so bring a picnic supper to enjoy under the pavilion before the program.

Cool Canyon Evenings are brought to you by the Friends of the Ruby Mountains, Lamoille Women’s Club and U.S. Forest Service. Call 385-8870 for more information.

Dinosaurs off to the races!

ELKO – The Elko County Fair Inflatable T-Rex Races will be held on Aug. 26 for adults and Sept. 1 for youth starting around 4:30 p.m. at the fairgrounds.

The T-Rex races will be like the horse races already happening at the Elko County Fair where participants will be placed in the T-Rex costume, shown in front of the grandstands, put in the starting gates, then it’s off to the races for the winner! Bet on your favorite T-Rex.

This event is free — all you need to pay is fair admission for the day to have a good laugh at the T-Rex Races. Learn more on facebook @FairTRexRaces or email FairTRexRaces@gmail.com.

Rummage sale on Saturday

ELKO — The Presbyterian Women 65th Annual Rummage Sale will be Saturday, August 26, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1559 Sewell Drive (next to Northside School).

There’s something for everyone from A to Z … Animals (stuffed and lovable) and art to Zillions of used books (paper and audio).

All proceeds go to local church missions. Come get a new-to-you treasure you can’t live without.

Artist reception at the museum

ELKO — Northeastern Nevada Museum is having a reception for Lamoille artist Lynne Kistler on Thursday, Aug. 31, from 5-7 p.m. in Barrick Gallery.

Her exhibition will feature 40 pieces from her personal collection: half smoke art and half other media.

The museum will have light snacks and wine at the reception.

‘Tragedy of Macbeth’ at GBC

ELKO — Great Basin College Theatre will hold auditions for its fall production of “The Tragedy of Macbeth” on Sept. 5, 6 and 7, at 6:30 p.m. in the Great Basin College Theatre.

The production is open to GBC students and community members. Actors should prepare a one-to-two-minute Shakespearean monologue for the audition. Readings will be done from the script as well.

“The Tragedy of Macbeth” will be a multi-media production of Shakespeare’s dark look at ambition and power. Actors will perform live on stage and in filmed sequences integrated into the live production. It is a unique opportunity for student actors. The rehearsal process will also utilize “devised theatre” techniques which will bring new and original ideas to a story that has stood the test of time.

The production will be directed by GBC’s John Patrick Rice. For more information contact Rice at john.rice@gbcnv.edu or 775-327-2249.

RPEN picnic meeting in September

ELKO — The Elko County Chapter of Retired Public Employees of Nevada will hold their annual picnic and meeting on Wednesday Sept. 13, starting 5:30 p.m. at the VFW Hall, 731 VFW Drive.

RPEN will provide the food and beverages. Entertainment will be provided by Burke Madsen and the speaker will be Terri Laird, RPEN Executive Director.

All RPEN members are encouraged to bring eligible PERS members as a guest. Please RSVP President Margaret Marcucci at 775-934-7361 or email mkmarcucci56@gmail.com.

Food drive benefits GBC students

ELKO — Northeastern Nevada Hospital Auxiliary is collecting non-perishable food donations for the Great Basin College Big Horn Pantry to help students with food insecurity.

Drop off items or cash donations between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sept. 21-22 at the Sugar Bush Gift Shop. Donors will be entered into a door prize drawing.

For more information call 775-748-2015.

Girls’ basketball youth camp

ELKO — Elko High School’s Girls’ Basketball program announces a two-day youth basketball camp for girls in the fifth through eighth grades.

The camp offers an opportunity to participate with EHS players and coaches, foster teamwork, establish goals, discipline and fundamental skill development as well as have some fun. Camp runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 13 and 14 at the EHS gym with check-in at 8:30 a.m.

The cost is $100 per player, which includes lunch and a camp t-shirt.