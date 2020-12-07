What's happening around Elko

Session one, for kindergarten, first grade boys and girls and second grade girls, runs from Jan. 4 through Feb. 13. The registration deadline is Dec. 14. Session two, for second grade boys and third and fourth grade boys and girls runs Feb. 15 through March 20. The registration deadline is Feb. 5.

Youth Soccer registration

ELKO — Northern Nevada Youth Soccer Association registration is open through March 19.. Register at www.nnysa.org.

Boys and girls ages 4 to 15 who live within the Elko County area are welcome to play. Be a part of this premier recreational soccer league. Cost is $65. Registration includes uniform, referees, end of season awards, end of season tournament and more. Mini-Kickers for the little guys and gals born in 2017 is also available for $45. Payment plans are available.

Spring season begins April 12 through the end of May. Visit NNYSA.org, email info@nnysa.org or call 299-2752 for more information.

Sugar Plum Tree at the library

ELKO – The Elko County Library will display their “Sugar Plum Tree” again this year. The fundraiser helps less fortunate individuals in the community.