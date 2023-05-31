Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Surviving the California Trail

ELKO -- The California Trail Interpretive Center is hosting the 18th annual California Trail Days pioneer re-enactment this Saturday and Sunday, June 3-4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The family-friendly event eight miles west of Elko on I-80 is free and open to everyone.

Visitors will have the opportunity to tour the pioneer encampment and Shoshone summer camp, experience Dutch oven cooking, wagon rides and a Pioneer Dance with live music on Saturday night. Participants can learn how to shoot a bow, throw an axe, play pioneer games and sign up to become an official California Trail Center Junior Ranger.

The weekend will also host the second year of the Owyhee Combined School art exhibit, showcasing the art of the Owyhee youth which will be displayed through October 2023.

“Trail Days 2023 will be a hands-on event for the whole family and a chance to learn what it was like for brave pioneer families traveling the California Trail in the 1850s,” said Park Manager Paul Brownlee. “This is our signature event with something for everyone from toddlers to seniors and will kick off a summer full of events and programming.”

Programming will be held throughout the event including:

11 a.m. Anatomy of a Wagon (45 mins)

12 p.m. Central Pacific Railroad and Promontory Point (30 mins)

1 p.m. Preserving Gravelly Ford Documentary (45 mins)

2 p.m. Anatomy of a Wagon (45 mins)

3 p.m. Honey, Mud & Maggots: Medical Practices of the Trail (50 mins) (Saturday Only) Be Advised: This program contains material related to maggots and decomposition that some may find uncomfortable.

7:00 p.m. Pioneer Dance with Live Music (Saturday only)

Fun-filled weed event at Marina

ELKO -- The Bureau of Land Management Elko District, Eastern Nevada Landscape Coalition and the Spring Creek Association invite the public to an educational and fun-filled day at the Spring Creek Marina Saturday, June 3, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to learn how to identify, manage and prevent the annual spring invasion of weeds that cover our local landscapes every spring and summer.

“This event is a chance for all ages to learn the importance of not accidently introducing invasive species by unknowingly bringing unidentified plants into the area, also how to identify and prevent weeds from taking over property and how to safely remove them,” said Gerald Dixon, BLM Elko District Manager.

Visitors are asked not to bring any live or dead weeds or plants to the event for identification. Instead, take a clear photo of the plant and the experts will identify them and let you know the best way to manage or get rid of them.

Bureau of Land Management Outdoor Recreation Planner Lea Garcia said there will be many booths and events for all age levels. All the materials will be provided for kids and visitors to learn how to use the leaves of invasive plants as a dye to color handkerchiefs, including making their own to take home.

Additional activities include stations with coloring pages for kids and one to plant native seeds to grow at home. The children can document their plant blooming later with a photo and bring it to the BLM office in Elko to claim a prize for their success.

Cancer Support Group meets June 2

ELKO – Elko Cancer Support Group will meet at 11 a.m. Friday, June, at The Terrace at Ruby View — Senior and Active Lifestyle Center’s art room, 1995 Ruby View Drive.

June is National Cancer Survivors Awareness Month. The meeting topic will be "Safe Exercising Ideas and Tips for the Summer."

Host Cindy Staszak, an Elko Pancreatic Cancer Stage 4 Survivor and Cancer Exercise Specialist, can be reached for more information at cindystaszak.elko@gmail.com.

Rummage sale at St. Mark

ELKO -- St. Mark Lutheran Church LWML will hold their 35th Annual Rhubarb and Rummage Sale on Friday and Saturday, June 2-3, 2023, from 8 a.m. to 1p.m. at 277 Willow St.

There will be a huge selection of items for sale. Breakfast, lunch and baked goods will be available for purchase.

For more information, or if you have something you wish to donate, contact Julie at 775-934-4462

Country Under the Stars

ELKO -- Tickets are on sale now for the Country Under the Stars concert scheduled June 8 at the Elko County Fairgrounds.

Headliner Granger Smith featuring Earl Dibbles Jr and Opener Ned LeDoux are bringing the party to the Elko County Fairgrounds concert that sold out last year, so tickets should be purchased early at www.CountryUnderTheStarsElko.com.

Gates open at 5 p.m. and the opening act begins at 6:30.

RPEN meeting June 14

ELKO -- The Elko County Chapter of Retired Public Employees of Nevada, along with the Senior Center, will be hosting the VFW's Flag Day Presentation on Wednesday, June 14.

RPEN, PERS and Senior Center members are all welcome to attend and arrive by 11:10 a.m. At 11:15 will be the flag presentation of the colors followed by the National Anthem, pledge to the flag and posting of the colors.

The regular RPEN meeting will follow the regular lunch hour at 12:30 p.m. If you have any questions please contact President Margaret Marcucci at 775-934-7361 or email mkmarcucci56@gmail.com.

Mike Beck live in concert

ELKO -- Cowboy singer-songwriter Mike Beck will perform an acoustic solo show June 15 at the Western Folklife Center’s G Three Bar Theater.

Beck draws from his own experience as a horseman in his acclaimed Western Americana songwriting, which he complements with his guitar wizardry and excellent storytelling. Come for a night of story and song sure to leave you entertained.

Tickets are $15 for the general public; $10 for WFC members, students and seniors; and $5 for children under 12. Livestream available at western folklife.tv.

All About Scrubz at NNRH

ELKO -- The community is invited to the Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital Auxiliary’s

All About Scrubz sale and show 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. June 15 and 16.

The Twin Falls-based medical uniform shop carries stylish and comfortable tops, bottoms, shoes and medical accessories from a variety of brands, such as Koi, Cherokee, Dickies, Barco and more.

Hospital employees who purchase receive a deduction from payroll.

Car show and shine June 17

ELKO – The Morrodders show and shine will be held Saturday, June 17, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Stockmen’s Casino parking lot.

Free performance by Southwind

ELKO — Local favorites Southwind will bring Celtic, Western, and contemporary toe-tappin’ fiddle tunes to the Pioneer Saloon at 6 p.m. June 21.

The saloon is in the Western Folklife Center at 501 Railroad St.

Trail Center returns to summer schedule

ELKO – The California Trail Interpretive Center (CTIC) has resumed a seven-day per week schedule. Summer operating hours are Monday through Sunday 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Located eight miles west of Elko on Interstate 80, the CTIC is a local favorite also visited by scores of travelers stopping by on the I-80 corridor.

“The seven day a week schedule will allow the Trail Center to better serve the public during the busy summer months by offering local visitors and travelers the opportunity to take advantage of many exciting summer programs including Trail Days June 3-4 this year, and to shop for unique items in the gift shop,” said CTIC Manager Paul Brownlee.

The CTIC will continue the popular interpretive programming for all ages throughout the summer. Each weekend will have a different focus, providing something for all skill levels and interests. Watch for season-specific activities such as Dutch oven cooking, butter churning, bows and throws archery and axe and knife throwing, daytime and evening hikes, and more for the whole family to enjoy.

For additional information, contact the CTIC, at 775-778-1849 or visit https://www.californiatrailcenter.org.

Amateur Radio Club invite

ELKO -- The Elko Amateur Radio Club (EARC) is an organization devoted to all aspects of Amateur Radio Operations.

EARC has a net on Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m. at 444.500Mhz.

There is also a club breakfast every Saturday morning.

All persons interested in amateur radio and who support the goals of the Elko Amateur Radio Club are eligible to join.

For further information and schedules check out the website at www.W7LKO.org.

Swing your partner

ELKO -- Ruby Mountain Square Dance Club is now offering lessons and dances weekly at the Girl Scout House, 561 VFW Drive, from 6-8 p.m. on Thursdays.

For information call Dixie Starbuck at 775-934-6225.