Halleck Bar Party set March 24

ELKO – Join the Northeastern Nevada Museum on March 24 for the annual Halleck Bar Party.

“You are invited to the most raucous and woolly wild west affair in Elko County,” stated the invitation. “Dress in your chaps, cowboy hats, and spurs. The best costume wins the evening’s grand prize.”

Participants will enjoy music, libations, hors d’oeuvres and paella with the toast of the town.

All donations directly support the museum and its projects. A $20 donation is appreciated from members and $25 from non-members.

Garden Club meets March 3

ELKO — The program for the Elko Garden Club meeting on Friday, March 3, 2023, is about working with soil and cover crops in your garden.

The club invites you to join them at the Terrace at Ruby View/Senior Center,1795 Ruby View Drive, at noon for this interesting and informative program.

Youth soccer registration

ELKO — Registration is now open for the Boys & Girls Clubs Northern Nevada Youth Soccer Spring 2023 League.

Boys and girls 4 years to 15 years of age are invited to compete (birth years 2008-2019). Registration deadline is March 10. Space is Limited. Register in person at the Boys and Girls Club of Elko located at 782 Country Club Drive.

The season runs from April 10 to June 3. Contact the Boys and Girls Club at 775-738-2759 for further information.

Swing your partner

ELKO — Ruby Mountain Square Dance Club is now offering lessons and dances weekly at the Girl Scout House, 561 VFW Drive, from 6-8 p.m. on Thursdays.

For information call Dixie Starbuck at 775-934-6225.

Horizon Hospice Souper Bowl

ELKO — Horizon Hospice is holding its 17th annual Souper Bowl Fundraiser on Friday, April 28, from 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Please call the office at 775-778-0612 for more information and/or to purchase tickets.

Horizon Center grief support group

ELKO – Horizon Hospice offers support groups through its Horizon Center during the school year, once or twice a month for anyone who would like support through their grief. Anyone who has experienced the loss of a loved one is welcome. There are groups for children ages 3 to 18, their parents/caregivers, as well as adult groups.

Upcoming dates are Feb. 7 and 21, March 7 and 21, April 18 and May 2 and 16.

There is no cost for the service and you may join at any time. Call 775-778-0612 to register.

Horizon Hospice has also scheduled volunteer training Feb. 22 and 23. The sessions run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1250 Lamoille Highway, No. 413.

A light continental breakfast and lunch will be provided on both days.