What's Happening Around Elko

Christmas events this week

ELKO -- Great Basin College’s Winter Festival hosted by the Student Government Association starts at 6 p.m. Dec. 7 on the GBC campus. Opening remarks will be followed by a performance by the Elko High School Choraliers and a GBC Theater performance, GBC Around the World, and pottery and holiday hat sale. A showing of the movie “Elf” starts at 7:30 p.m.

The Downtown Business Association hosts the annual Snowflake Festival from 1 -6 p.m. Dec. 10 in the downtown corridor. This year’s theme is “Home Alone.” The afternoon includes live performances, food trucks, shopping booths, and the fourth annual Cookie Crawl starting at the corner of Fifth and Railroad streets. Santa’s Village will also be open at the Commercial Hotel and Casino. The Parade of Lights starts at 5:30 p.m. following the traditional parade route through downtown Elko.

High Desert Horseman gift-wrapping

ELKO -- The local Wells team of Youth Equestrian Development Association (YEDA), High Desert Horseman, will offer Christmas gift wrapping services at C-A-L Ranch on Dec. 10 and 17 from 2-6 p.m.

Donations will be accepted and used to support the team’s horsemanship clinics and competitions throughout the year. Membership applications will also be available.

Youth in 4th through 12th grades may join YEDA to improve their horsemanship skills. Team members need to arrange regular horse riding lessons and attend team practices. For more information contact Laurel Wachtel at 775-772-4997. Learn more at www.showyeda.com.

Sugar Plum Tree at Mybrary

ELKO -- Mybrary is once again hosting the annual Sugar Plum Tree. Partner organizations have provided names of youth, elderly, and those with special needs along with their gift requests. Community members may come in to the library and select a tag from the tree, and purchase gifts for those who may not otherwise get one at Christmas.

The tree and tags are now on display. When you have selected a tag from the tree, please take it to the front desk to check it out. All gifts purchased should be wrapped and delivered to the library, with the tag attached, no later than 5 p.m. Dec. 16.

“Thank you for helping to make this Christmas Season merry for everyone in Elko County.”

For more information call 738-3066.

RPEN Christmas luncheon meeting

ELKO -- The Elko County Chapter of Retired Public Employees of Nevada will be holding their Annual Christmas luncheon and meeting on Friday, Dec. 16, at 11:30 p.m. at the Elko Senior Center, 1795 Ruby View Drive.

The Elko High School Choraliers will perform and a brief meeting will follow. All active members are invited to bring a guest. Please RSVP to President Margaret Marcucci at 775-934-7361 or email mkmarcucci56@gmail.com.

Celebrate Christmas with Living Stones Church

ELKO – Everyone is invited to celebrate Christmas with Living Stones Church on Sunday, Dec. 18, at the Elko Conference Center at 4 p.m. or 6 p.m.

For more information visit Facebook.com/livingstoneselko or email elko@lschurches.com.

Save Seats at lselkochristmas.eventbrite.com.

Mybrary Food Drive

ELKO -- It’s the season of giving and Mybrary has brought back its annual food drive.

Mybrary has partnered with the Lamoille Women’s Club to help CADV (Committee Against Domestic Violence) this year. Bring nonperishable food items through Jan. 7 to the Elko Branch Library. All food items will be distributed to those in need for the holidays and to replenish their food pantry.

They are most in need of pastas, pasta sauce, soups, cake mix and frosting, and brownie mixes.

Food items with a past “best if used by…” date will not be accepted.

“As an added incentive, while Mybrary no longer charges overdue fines, we know that accidents happen and items can be lost or damaged; if you bring in food donations, we will waive up to $10 in processing fees for lost or damaged Mybrary materials. Don’t have any fees? You can still donate and help waive someone else’s. It’s giving twice as much.”

For additional information call 775-738-3066.

Fundraiser for girls’ soccer team trip

ELKO – Three more bingo fundraisers are planned at the Basque Clubhouse to raise money for Elko Indar Girls Futbol Club to play in the Donosti Cup slated July 23 in Spain.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 8, Jan. 5 and Feb. 2, and the first number will be called at 6 p.m. Concessions will be available.

Play 15 games for $20. There will also be a 50/50 raffle and a silent auction.

Exhibits at Northeastern Nevada Museum

ELKO – The work of Mari Lyons Vanitas is on display in the Halleck Bar Gallery until Dec. 11.

This collection was donated to Northeastern Nevada Museum in 2021 by the family of Mari Lyons. Together, these pieces give the viewer a sense of the passing of time and the inevitability of change and death. The term vanitas refers to a still-life artwork which includes various symbolic objects designed to remind the viewer of their mortality and of the worthlessness of worldly goods and pleasures.

The artist’s love of this subject matter is evident within this exhibition. Objects like flower bouquets refer to youth, beauty, and pleasure whereas the repeating images of clocks and skulls remind one of the transience of life and the certainty of death.

Also this fall, Lee Silliman’s Great Basin Kilns are on view in the Barrick Gallery until Dec. 11.

This exhibit features 30 black-and-white photographs of the charcoal kilns in Nevada and Utah still remaining from early frontier mining booms. The mineral prospectors who advanced upon Great Basin mountain ranges in the second half of the 19th century needed an indispensable commodity of hot burning charcoal if their ores were to be smelted in the area. These historic structures demonstrate man’s ingenuity and determination in the face of Nature’s formidable challenges.