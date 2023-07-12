Fighting wildland fires

LAMOILLE — Come out to the Thomas Canyon Campground and learn about wildland firefighting, with demonstrations, Q&A, fire prevention, and spraying water.

This free event is great for kids. It takes place Saturday, July 15, at 7 p.m. Bring your own chair and meet at site #12.

The evening is brought to you by the Friends of the Ruby Mountains and the U.S. Forest Service. Watch for two more free campground talks on July 22 and 29.

Folklife Center jam session

ELKO — All musicians and spectators are welcome at the monthly jam session 6 p.m. July 12 at the Western Folklife Center.

Facilitated by members of Southwind and other community musicians, Jam On! features a mix of old-time fiddle tunes, folk songs, country tunes, ballads and more. Lead a song for the group, join in on tunes introduced by others, or just come to listen and enjoy.

The Pioneer Saloon will be open. Free admission.

Concert at Western Folklife Center

ELKO – At 4 p.m. Sunday, July 23, singer-songwriter Carin Mari will charm you with music inspired by the Colorado mountains where she was born and raised. Poi Rogers will bring original and vintage western swing mixed with Hawaiian ballads, cowboy tunes, and timeless harmonies taking you somewhere in between the tropical lounges of the 1930s and honky tonk beer joints of the 1950s.

Tickets are $15 for the general public, $10 for WFC members, students and seniors, and $5 for children under 12. Livestream available at westernfolklife.tv.

Senior Olympics registration underway

ELKO — The 21st annual Elko Senior Olympic Games are scheduled for July 27-30.

Elko Senior Games are for anyone between the ages of 50 to 100 or older. Competitors may participate in any of 18 events, including horseshoes, swimming, darts, tennis, pickleball, Jeopardy and “brain games.”

Gold, Silver and Bronze medals will be presented in incremented age groups.

Registration may be completed online or by picking up a registration form at The Terrace, GBC Athletic Center, Full Range Physical Therapy; or at the walk-in registration day at the Terrace on July 19.

Cost to participate is $20 plus $2 for each event prior to July 14. After July 19 the cost is $25 for registration and $2 for each event.

The Elko Senior Games encourage continued participation in a healthy and fitness-oriented lifestyle. Volunteers are needed to help on Game Day.

Own a business? Your sponsorship would be appreciated. You can sponsor an athlete on low income or donate to the overall event $100-$1000. Donations of swag and coupons to give to entrants are also needed (quantity 100).

For more information call Jenny at 775-401-3252 or visit www.elkoseniorolympics.com.

Dancing at Folklife Center

ELKO – Join the Western Folklife Center dance lesson at 6 p.m. July 13 and 27, followed by open dancing at 7 p.m.

Lessons focus on a rotating variety of styles, including rodeo swing, two step, waltz, line dance, Basque dancing, and other interesting steps. Adults and teens are welcome.

No experience necessary. $5 lesson. Free open dance.

Learn how to extend growing season

ELKO — The Elko Garden Club invites everyone to join in for a brief discussion of preparing for the upcoming Elko County Fair Flower Show and a program on “Extending the Vegetable Season” (growing in Early Spring, plus Fall/Early Winter).

The program will be Friday, August 4 at noon, at the Terrace at Ruby View (Elko Senior Citizen Center), 1795 Ruby View Drive. Lunch will be available at the Senior Center for a minimal price.

Amateur Radio Club invite

ELKO — The Elko Amateur Radio Club (EARC) is an organization devoted to all aspects of Amateur Radio Operations.

EARC has a net on Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m. at 444.500Mhz.

There is also a club breakfast every Saturday morning.

All persons interested in amateur radio and who support the goals of the Elko Amateur Radio Club are eligible to join.

For further information and schedules check out the website at www.W7LKO.org.

Swing your partner

ELKO — Ruby Mountain Square Dance Club is now offering lessons and dances weekly at the Girl Scout House, 561 VFW Drive, from 6-8 p.m. on Thursdays.

For information call Dixie Starbuck at 775-934-6225.