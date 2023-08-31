‘Tragedy of Macbeth’ at GBC

ELKO -- Great Basin College Theatre will hold auditions for its fall production of “The Tragedy of Macbeth” on Sept. 5, 6 and 7, at 6:30 p.m. in the Great Basin College Theatre.

The production is open to GBC students and community members. Actors should prepare a one-to-two-minute Shakespearean monologue for the audition. Readings will be done from the script as well.

“The Tragedy of Macbeth” will be a multi-media production of Shakespeare’s dark look at ambition and power. Actors will perform live on stage and in filmed sequences integrated into the live production. It is a unique opportunity for student actors. The rehearsal process will also utilize “devised theatre” techniques which will bring new and original ideas to a story that has stood the test of time.

The production will be directed by GBC’s John Patrick Rice. For more information contact Rice at john.rice@gbcnv.edu or 775-327-2249.

Free class on Medicare

ELKO -- Learn the basics of Medicare at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, at the Terrace Senior and Active Lifestyle Center, 1795 Ruby View Drive. The instructors are Sonia Ruiz, Ashley Drake, and Nora Arevalo, Certified MAP Counselors with Access to Healthcare Network. The free evening talk is hosted by Medicare in Elko Workgroup.

The presentation will be followed by questions from the audience. Topics covered will include eligibility requirements, enrollment procedures, Parts A, B and D coverage, premiums and deductibles, finding providers who accept Medicare, medication coverage, and the Extra Help program. The evening presentation is open to all members of the public. Call 775-385-8870 for more information.

Ready to go hiking?

ELKO -- A special hike is being offered for beginning hikers, or those who have taken just a few hikes. On Friday, Sept. 8, at 8 a.m., hikers will gather at the Powerhouse Picnic Area in Lamoille Canyon.

Hikers will walk one mile up the Talbot Creek Trail (two miles roundtrip). They will have an option to go one-half mile farther. During the hike, they will learn about available trails, what to take on a hike, and Leave No Trace Principles. After the hike, they will enjoy a campfire and S’mores.

Hikers of any age or ability are welcome, (one adult for every two children.) Wear comfortable shoes and a hat, use sunscreen, and bring water or use the provided water.

This special opportunity is sponsored by the Friends of the Ruby Mountains and Nevada Outdoor School. RSVP to Nevada Outdoor School: 775-777-0814.

RPEN picnic meeting in September

ELKO -- The Elko County Chapter of Retired Public Employees of Nevada will hold their annual picnic and meeting on Wednesday Sept. 13, starting 5:30 p.m. at the VFW Hall, 731 VFW Drive.

RPEN will provide the food and beverages. Entertainment will be provided by Burke Madsen and the speaker will be Terri Laird, RPEN Executive Director.

All RPEN members are encouraged to bring eligible PERS members as a guest. Please RSVP President Margaret Marcucci at 775-934-7361 or email mkmarcucci56@gmail.com.

Food drive benefits GBC students

ELKO -- Northeastern Nevada Hospital Auxiliary is collecting non-perishable food donations for the Great Basin College Big Horn Pantry to help students with food insecurity.

Drop off items or cash donations between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sept. 21-22 at the Sugar Bush Gift Shop. Donors will be entered into a door prize drawing.

For more information call 775-748-2015.

Girls’ basketball youth camp

ELKO -- Elko High School’s Girls’ Basketball program announces a two-day youth basketball camp for girls in the fifth through eighth grades.

The camp offers an opportunity to participate with EHS players and coaches, foster teamwork, establish goals, discipline and fundamental skill development as well as have some fun. Camp runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 13 and 14 at the EHS gym with check-in at 8:30 a.m.

The cost is $100 per player, which includes lunch and a camp t-shirt.

Amateur Radio Club invite

ELKO -- The Elko Amateur Radio Club (EARC) is an organization devoted to all aspects of Amateur Radio Operations.

EARC has a net on Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m. at 444.500Mhz.

There is also a club breakfast every Saturday morning.

All persons interested in amateur radio and who support the goals of the Elko Amateur Radio Club are eligible to join.

For further information and schedules check out the website at www.W7LKO.org.

Swing your partner

ELKO -- Ruby Mountain Square Dance Club is now offering lessons and dances weekly at the Girl Scout House, 561 VFW Drive, from 6-8 p.m. on Thursdays.

For information call Dixie Starbuck at 775-934-6225.