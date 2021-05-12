What's happening around Elko

On Saturday there will be a golf tournament and 5k run. Food, dancing and games will follow. The dance will be held at 9 p.m. Saturday evening. The Sunday picnic will include Mass at 11 a.m., lunch at noon and cultural activities at 1 p.m.

The Euzkaldunak Club needs volunteers for organizing and running the games and dancing performances, bartenders, food servers, ticket sellers, sheepherder bread contest organizer and announcer. If you are interested, text or call Tabitha at 340-4280, Kassidy at 299-1075 or Choch at 389-1538.

Stampede poster contest

ELKO – The Silver State Stampede is looking for the perfect piece of artwork for their 2021 poster. All mediums, including photography, are welcome. The submission deadline is June 4. Contact Joan Whitney at mzwitny@gmail.com for more information.

Entries can be dropped off at the Cowboy Arts and Gear Museum located at 542 Commercial St. The award will be a pair of GS Garcia spurs and tickets for all three PRCA performances.

No-bling hairy horse show

WELLS – The Robertson Arena is hosting a National Quarter Horse Association and American Quarter Horse Association, all breed, 4-H and grange horse show starting at 8 a.m. May 8. The arena is located at 660 Shoshone Ave. in Wells.