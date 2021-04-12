What's Happening Around Elko

WELLS – The Robertson Arena is hosting a National Quarter Horse Association and American Quarter Horse Association, all breed, 4-H and grange horse show starting at 8 a.m. May 8. The arena is located at 660 Shoshone Ave. in Wells.

Classes will include halter, showmanship, English, English equestrian, western pleasure and horsemanship, trail, ranch trail, ranch riding, reining and speed events. Mike Jung is judging. The all-day fee is $75. Other fees vary.

Contact Debbie Weisheim at 702-845-6980 or debarw453@gmail.com. Entry forms can be found at nvqha.com.

Need to learn about Medicare?

ELKO — A free class will teach the basics of Medicare. It takes place on Thursday, April 15, at 6 p.m., through Zoom. The class is hosted by the Medicare in Elko Workgroup. To participate in the Zoom meeting, go to the facebook page: “medicare in elko”.

The presentation will take an hour, followed by questions from the audience. The class is open to all members of the public. Call 775-385-8870 for more information.

Library book club on Zoom

ELKO – Elko County Library Book Club will discuss the Nevada Reads selection “Miracle Country” by Kendra Atleework at 6 p.m. April 19.