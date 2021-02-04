What's Happening Around Elko

Charter school now enrolling
ELKO – The Elko Institute for Academic Achievement, a free charter school, is now enrolling students.
The school accepts students in kindergarten through the eighth grade. Open enrollment takes place now through April 16. Applications are online at eiaanv.net.
Classroom size is limited to 22 students. Students not selected during the lottery process will be put on a waiting list.
Learn more about the school by calling 738-3422 or stop by 1031 Railroad St.
Library Book Club on Zoom
ELKO -- Elko County Library Book Club will discuss Erik Larson’s “In the Garden of Beasts” at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22, on Zoom. Copies of the book are available for check-out. All are welcome to attend.
Call Patrick Dunn at the library for the Zoom link, 738-3066.
Elko Archery Club
ELKO – Elko Archery Club will hold a shoot Saturday, Feb. 6 ,at the range. Registration is at 9 a.m. and shooting begins at 10 a.m. Members can volunteer to help with set up Friday at noon.
Family violence prevention program
ELKO -- The Heart and Hope program provides parents and children with resources and skills to strengthen family relationships and build resilience. Parent victims of past domestic violence and their children ages birth through 18-years-old may be eligible to participate.
This nine-week education program includes separate skill building activities for adults and children and family activities to practice skills together. Program activities focus on effective communication, problem-solving, promoting healthy child development, and stress management.
This free program begins mid-February. A program orientation for interested families will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Feb. 16. Call 340-8360 or email jwoodbury@unr.edu for more information. Program participants two-years and older will be required to wear face masks and follow social distancing guidelines.
Elko County Art Club Zoom meeting
ELKO – Elko County Art Club is changing its monthly meetings for the 2021 year. Starting in February they will hold the meeting at 2 p.m. every third Wednesday. The meetings will continue to be held online through the Zoom meeting platform. You can call in, or you can view in any internet browser.
’Food for Fines’ begins
ELKO – ’Tis the season of giving and the Elko County Library has brought back “Food for Fines.” Bring in non-perishable food items or personal hygiene supplies from Dec. 1 through Feb. 28 to pay for your overdue fines up to $20 or for processing fees up to $10 for Elko County materials only.
Don’t have any fines? You can still donate and help waive someone else’s fines.
Lost or damaged items will not be included in “Food for Fines.” Food items with a past “best if used by” date will not be accepted.
The library will be partnering with Committee Against Domestic Violence this year. All food items will be distributed to those in need for the holidays and to replenish the food pantry.
As the library is not currently open for in-person services, call to make drop off arrangements or visit www.elkocountylibrary.org.
Al-Anon meets virtually
ELKO -- Virtual Al-Anon meetings are available for families and friends of alcoholics. For more information call 888-425-2666 or visit the website at www.al-anon.org.
Youth Soccer registration
ELKO -- Northern Nevada Youth Soccer Association registration is open through March 19. Register at www.nnysa.org.
Boys and girls ages 4 to 15 who live within the Elko County area are welcome to play. Be a part of this premier recreational soccer league. Cost is $65. Registration includes uniform, referees, end of season awards, end of season tournament and more. Mini-Kickers for the little guys and gals born in 2017 is also available for $45. Payment plans are available.
Spring season begins April 12 through the end of May. Visit NNYSA.org, email info@nnysa.org or call 299-2752 for more information.
Ely Film Festival
ELY – Student filmmakers 18 years old or younger can submit short films for the second annual Ely Film Festival Short Film Contest. Winning submissions will be shown at Ely’s Central Theater March 12-14.
The contest is open to Elko, Eureka and White Pine County students along with those from Millard County, Utah. See elkofilmfestival.com or contact shortfilm@elyfilmfestival.com for submission guidelines. The deadline is Feb. 14.