What's Happening Around Elko

Lost or damaged items will not be included in “Food for Fines.” Food items with a past “best if used by” date will not be accepted.

The library will be partnering with Committee Against Domestic Violence this year. All food items will be distributed to those in need for the holidays and to replenish the food pantry.

As the library is not currently open for in-person services, call to make drop off arrangements or visit www.elkocountylibrary.org.

Al-Anon meets virtually

ELKO -- Virtual Al-Anon meetings are available for families and friends of alcoholics. For more information call 888-425-2666 or visit the website at www.al-anon.org.

Youth Soccer registration

ELKO -- Northern Nevada Youth Soccer Association registration is open through March 19. Register at www.nnysa.org.

Boys and girls ages 4 to 15 who live within the Elko County area are welcome to play. Be a part of this premier recreational soccer league. Cost is $65. Registration includes uniform, referees, end of season awards, end of season tournament and more. Mini-Kickers for the little guys and gals born in 2017 is also available for $45. Payment plans are available.