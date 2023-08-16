Free barbecue at District Attorney’s Office

ELKO — The Elko District Attorney’s Office is having a free community barbecue from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, at 569 Court St. (the lawn in front of the Public Defender’s office).

Food is being donated by Roy’s Market, Khoury’s Market, Pepsi-Cola and Swire Coca-Cola.

Have fun at the Elko Pop Con

ELKO – The first Elko Pop Con will take place Aug. 18-19 at the Elko Convention Center.

Participants in cosplay and other competitions will have a chance to win a total of $3,000 in prizes.

Special guests include Leonora Scelfo, who appeared in “Scream” and other horror films; and Evil Ted, who worked in the movie industry doing visual effects, prop and model making for 30 years.

“Come dressed in different costumes – from your favorite actor to your favorite anime character,” invited ECVA Marketing and Sales Manager Tom Lester.

Catch gold fever on a cool canyon evening

ELKO – “Try your hand at gold panning. Maybe you can strike it rich!” The second Cool Canyon Evening will have staff from the California Trail Interpretive Center describe how 250,000 people traveled the California Trail in the gold rush of 1849. Participants will then get to pan for gold.

Come out on Saturday, Aug. 19, at 6 p.m. to the Powerhouse Group Picnic Area in Lamoille Canyon. This free family event includes a campfire and S’mores.

One option is the group picnic area gate opens at 5 pm, so bring a picnic supper to enjoy in the pavilion before the program.

Cool Canyon Evenings are brought to you by the Friends of the Ruby Mountains, the Lamoille Women’s Club, and the U.S. Forest Service. Call 385-8870 for more information.

‘Tragedy of Macbeth’ at GBC

ELKO — Great Basin College Theatre will hold auditions for its fall production of “The Tragedy of Macbeth” on Sept. 5, 6 and 7, at 6:30 p.m. in the Great Basin College Theatre.

The production is open to GBC students and community members. Actors should prepare a one-to-two-minute Shakespearean monologue for the audition. Readings will be done from the script as well.

“The Tragedy of Macbeth” will be a multi-media production of Shakespeare’s dark look at ambition and power. Actors will perform live on stage and in filmed sequences integrated into the live production. It is a unique opportunity for student actors. The rehearsal process will also utilize “devised theatre” techniques which will bring new and original ideas to a story that has stood the test of time.

The production will be directed by GBC’s John Patrick Rice. For more information contact Rice at john.rice@gbcnv.edu or 775-327-2249.

Rummage sale on Aug. 26

ELKO — The Presbyterian Women 65th Annual Rummage Sale will be Saturday, August 26, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1559 Sewell Drive (next to Northside School).

There’s something for everyone from A to Z … Animals (stuffed and lovable) and art to Zillions of used books (paper and audio).

All proceeds go to local church missions. Come get a new-to-you treasure you can’t live without.

RPEN picnic meeting in September

ELKO — The Elko County Chapter of Retired Public Employees of Nevada will hold their annual picnic and meeting on Wednesday Sept. 13, starting 5:30 p.m. at the VFW Hall, 731 VFW Drive.

RPEN will provide the food and beverages. Entertainment will be provided by Burke Madsen and the speaker will be Terri Laird, RPEN Executive Director.

All RPEN members are encouraged to bring eligible PERS members as a guest. Please RSVP President Margaret Marcucci at 775-934-7361 or email mkmarcucci56@gmail.com.

Amateur Radio Club invite

ELKO — The Elko Amateur Radio Club (EARC) is an organization devoted to all aspects of Amateur Radio Operations.

EARC has a net on Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m. at 444.500Mhz.

There is also a club breakfast every Saturday morning.

All persons interested in amateur radio and who support the goals of the Elko Amateur Radio Club are eligible to join.

For further information and schedules check out the website at www.W7LKO.org.

Swing your partner

ELKO — Ruby Mountain Square Dance Club is now offering lessons and dances weekly at the Girl Scout House, 561 VFW Drive, from 6-8 p.m. on Thursdays.

For information call Dixie Starbuck at 775-934-6225.