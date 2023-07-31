First Cool Canyon Evening

ELKO — The first Cool Canyon Evening of 2023 will be a display and discussion of Shoshone baskets, with descriptions of how they were used.

Jan Petersen, director of the Cowboy Art and Gear Museum, will present her comprehensive collection of baskets. Jan’s baskets are not fancy collectible baskets but the “pots and pans” in their everyday lives before contact with whites and their conversion to reservation living.

Come out on Friday, August 4, at 6 p.m., to the Powerhouse Group Picnic Area in Lamoille Canyon. This free family event includes a campfire and S’mores. One option is the Group picnic area gate which opens at 5 p.m., so bring a picnic supper to enjoy in the pavilion before the program.

Cool Canyon Evenings are brought to you by the Friends of the Ruby Mountains, the Lamoille Women’s Club, and the U.S. Forest Service. Call 385-8870 for more information.

Learn how to extend growing season

ELKO — The Elko Garden Club invites everyone to join in for a brief discussion of preparing for the upcoming Elko County Fair Flower Show and a program on “Extending the Vegetable Season” (growing in Early Spring, plus Fall/Early Winter).

The program will be Friday, August 4 at noon, at the Terrace at Ruby View (Elko Senior Citizen Center), 1795 Ruby View Drive. Lunch will be available at the Senior Center for a minimal price.

Harvest Festival slated in Lamoille

ELKO — The Lamoille Community Presbyterian Church is hosting its 28th annual (except for the Fall of 2020) Harvest Festival at the Ranchers’ Center (Old Lamoille Schoolhouse) on Saturday, Oct. 7, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Vendors will be selling their homemade items. The church congregation will also be selling homemade items.

Any proceeds from the church items go back into the community through community nonprofits.

Have fun at the Elko Pop Con

ELKO – The first Elko Pop Con will take place Aug. 18-19 at the Elko Convention Center.

Participants in cosplay and other competitions will have a chance to win a total of $3,000 in prizes.

Special guests include Leonora Scelfo, who appeared in “Scream” and other horror films; and Evil Ted, who worked in the movie industry doing visual effects, prop and model making for 30 years.

“Come dressed in different costumes – from your favorite actor to your favorite anime character,” invited ECVA Marketing and Sales Manager Tom Lester.

Amateur Radio Club invite

ELKO — The Elko Amateur Radio Club (EARC) is an organization devoted to all aspects of Amateur Radio Operations.

EARC has a net on Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m. at 444.500Mhz.

There is also a club breakfast every Saturday morning.

All persons interested in amateur radio and who support the goals of the Elko Amateur Radio Club are eligible to join.

For further information and schedules check out the website at www.W7LKO.org.

Swing your partner

ELKO — Ruby Mountain Square Dance Club is now offering lessons and dances weekly at the Girl Scout House, 561 VFW Drive, from 6-8 p.m. on Thursdays.

For information call Dixie Starbuck at 775-934-6225.