What's happening around Elko

Current Covid-19 restrictions require that participants pick their recipients virtually at www.elkocountylibrary.org. Presents must be wrapped and include a name tag. Gifts must be taken to the library by 5 p.m. Dec. 18.

Because the library is closed to the public, check the website or call 738-3066 to arrange for delivery.

Ely Film Festival

ELY – Student filmmakers 18 years old or younger can submit short films for the second annual Ely Film Festival Short Film Contest. Winning submissions will be shown at Ely’s Central Theater March 12-14.

The contest is open to Elko, Eureka and White Pine County students along with those from Millard County, Utah. See elkofilmfestival.com or contact shortfilm@elyfilmfestival.com for submission guidelines. The deadline is Feb. 14.

’Food for Fines’ begins Dec. 1

ELKO – ’Tis the season of giving and the Elko County Library has brought back “Food for Fines.” Bring in non-perishable food items or personal hygiene supplies from Dec. 1 through Feb. 28 to pay for your overdue fines up to $20 or for processing fees up to $10 for Elko County materials only.

Don’t have any fines? You can still donate and help waive someone else’s fines.