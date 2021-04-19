What's Happening Around Elko

Basque Festival set July 3-4
ELKO – This year the National Basque Festival will look a little different. The event will take place July 3-4 with most festivities taking place at the Basque House.
On Saturday there will be a golf tournament and 5k run. Food, dancing and games will follow. The dance will be held at 9 p.m. Saturday evening. The Sunday picnic will include Mass at 11 a.m., lunch at noon and cultural activities at 1 p.m.
The Euzkaldunak Club needs volunteers for organizing and running the games and dancing performances, bartenders, food servers, ticket sellers, sheepherder bread contest organizer and announcer. If you are interested, text or call Tabitha at 340-4280, Kassidy at 299-1075 or Choch at 389-1538.
Stampede poster contest
ELKO – The Silver State Stampede is looking for the perfect piece of artwork for their 2021 poster. All mediums, including photography, are welcome. The submission deadline is June 4. Contact Joan Whitney at mzwitny@gmail.com for more information.
Entries can be dropped off at the Cowboy Arts and Gear Museum located at 542 Commercial St. The award will be a pair of GS Garcia spurs and tickets for all three PRCA performances.
No-bling hairy horse show
WELLS – The Robertson Arena is hosting a National Quarter Horse Association and American Quarter Horse Association, all breed, 4-H and grange horse show starting at 8 a.m. May 8. The arena is located at 660 Shoshone Ave. in Wells.
Classes will include halter, showmanship, English, English equestrian, western pleasure and horsemanship, trail, ranch trail, ranch riding, reining and speed events. Mike Jung is judging. The all-day fee is $75. Other fees vary.
Contact Debbie Weisheim at 702-845-6980 or debarw453@gmail.com. Entry forms can be found at nvqha.com.
Registration opens for new students
ELKO – Kindergarten and new student registration for the 2021-22 school year is now underway via online enrollment.
An online registration portal opened on Monday that is available on the Elko County School District’s website and on each school’s website.
Parents need to have current immunization records, a birth certificate and proof of residency, such as a utility bill that shows parent’s name and address to be scanned and uploaded during the registration process.
Early registration for kindergarten ends May 15.
For questions or assistance, parents are asked to call their child’s attendance area school.
Medicare providers in Elko
ELKO — The Medicare in Elko Workgroup has updated their list of Elko medical providers. Listed are those clinics that will accept a new patient using Medicare or Medicaid.
It specifically lists clinics where patients can set up appointments with specific providers. The tri-fold brochure also lists providers found outside of Elko, along with two state agencies that help people with their Medicare needs. Senior Services and other medical services are listed.
The updated list is available on the group’s website, medicarinelko.org. They also have a Facebook page “medicare in elko,” with a link to the brochure.