Dinosaurs off to the races!

ELKO – The Elko County Fair Inflatable T-Rex Races will be held on Aug. 26 for adults and Sept. 1 for youth starting around 4:30 p.m. at the fairgrounds.

The T-Rex races will be like the horse races already happening at the Elko County Fair where participants will be placed in the T-Rex costume, shown in front of the grandstands, put in the starting gates, then it’s off to the races for the winner! Bet on your favorite T-Rex.

This event is free — all you need to pay is fair admission for the day to have a good laugh at the T-Rex Races. Learn more on facebook @FairTRexRaces or email FairTRexRaces@gmail.com.

Free barbecue at District Attorney’s Office

ELKO — The Elko District Attorney’s Office is having a free community barbecue from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, at 569 Court St. (the lawn in front of the Public Defender’s office).

Food is being donated by Roy’s Market, Khoury’s Market, Pepsi-Cola and Swire Coca-Cola.

Rummage sale on Aug. 26

ELKO — The Presbyterian Women 65th Annual Rummage Sale will be Saturday, August 26, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1559 Sewell Drive (next to Northside School).

There’s something for everyone from A to Z … Animals (stuffed and lovable) and art to Zillions of used books (paper and audio).

All proceeds go to local church missions. Come get a new-to-you treasure you can’t live without.

‘Tragedy of Macbeth’ at GBC

ELKO — Great Basin College Theatre will hold auditions for its fall production of “The Tragedy of Macbeth” on Sept. 5, 6 and 7, at 6:30 p.m. in the Great Basin College Theatre.

The production is open to GBC students and community members. Actors should prepare a one-to-two-minute Shakespearean monologue for the audition. Readings will be done from the script as well.

“The Tragedy of Macbeth” will be a multi-media production of Shakespeare’s dark look at ambition and power. Actors will perform live on stage and in filmed sequences integrated into the live production. It is a unique opportunity for student actors. The rehearsal process will also utilize “devised theatre” techniques which will bring new and original ideas to a story that has stood the test of time.

The production will be directed by GBC’s John Patrick Rice. For more information contact Rice at john.rice@gbcnv.edu or 775-327-2249.

RPEN picnic meeting in September

ELKO — The Elko County Chapter of Retired Public Employees of Nevada will hold their annual picnic and meeting on Wednesday Sept. 13, starting 5:30 p.m. at the VFW Hall, 731 VFW Drive.

RPEN will provide the food and beverages. Entertainment will be provided by Burke Madsen and the speaker will be Terri Laird, RPEN Executive Director.

All RPEN members are encouraged to bring eligible PERS members as a guest. Please RSVP President Margaret Marcucci at 775-934-7361 or email mkmarcucci56@gmail.com.

Food drive benefits GBC students

ELKO — Northeastern Nevada Hospital Auxiliary is collecting non-perishable food donations for the Great Basin College Big Horn Pantry to help students with food insecurity.

Drop off items or cash donations between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sept. 21-22 at the Sugar Bush Gift Shop. Donors will be entered into a door prize drawing.

For more information call 775-748-2015.