ELKO – The weather seems almost springlike in northeastern Nevada this week but it won’t last for long.
“Back-to-back storms will move through northern and central Nevada between Friday afternoon and Monday,” said the National Weather Service. “These systems have the potential to bring 2-4 inches of snow to the entire region, with higher amounts very possible especially to locations at or above 6,500 feet in elevation.”
Temperatures will continue to run above normal, however. Highs in Elko are expected to be in the lower to mid-40s through Sunday.
Scattered showers are in the forecast for Friday night. The heaviest precipitation is expected Saturday, but snow showers will continue into the coming week.
