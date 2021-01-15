When, where to get tested for COVID? Multiple locations, variety of times available

Testing at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital is free of charge, according to Director of Community Relations Steve Burrows, but the testee must be preapproved through a physician’s order.

“Most of the test setups are usually done over the phone and are handled through our emergency department,” Burrows said. “We have some parking spots reserved, the person calls in ahead of time and a nurse will go to the parking lot and administer the test — a nasal swab — while they are still in their car.”

Burrows said if someone suspects they may be positive or displays symptoms of COVID-19 they can also call their healthcare provider or the Northern Nevada COVID-19 Hotline at 777-2507.

The hotline may also be used to make an appointment for testing through Nevada Health Centers, which takes place 8 a.m. through 4 p.m. on Saturdays at Elko Family Medical & Dental, 762 14th St.

No out-of-pocket expense is required for the test, but everyone — if covered — is urged to bring a copy of their insurance, Medicare or Medicaid cards.

“We have some rapid tests at the hospital, but those are on a limited number,” he said. “We have to ration those to keep up with the rising demand.”