Where is Living Stones?

ELKO — While renovations at Living Stones Elko have left many feeling nostalgic, others are wondering, “Where did Living Stones go?”
“We’re still very much here,” Pastor Nathan Hornback assured the community in light of a recent abundance of concerned messages. He said with social media you can only reach so many people, so he thought that “I might wanna throw something out there that says, ‘I know our building looks condemned, but I promise it’s being made beautiful.’”
Before the coronavirus lockdown Living Stones had been funding a building expansion and renovation. Two weeks before their last in-person service Hornback announced to his congregation that the project was fully funded.
When finished, LS Elko will have been transformed from a claustrophobic space cramming attendees into every spare inch, to an open, yet intimate, setting. The new entrance on Silver Street will open to a foyer complete with an information desk and, eventually, a coffee bar. LS Kids will have a dedicated safe space for classes, including an exclusive set of kids’ restrooms. The auditorium, which has nearly tripled in size, will have seating for 303 members as well as a stage with screens for Scripture reading and singing.
After the state’s mandates about gatherings were put in effect, work on the building began unimpeded and still continues. LS anticipates passing its four-way inspection this week.
Like many other churches, LS Elko has been using the internet to continue its ministry, but while many churches are now meeting in person in some form, the task has been harder for LS since they had no meeting place — that is until this month.
“Every Wednesday in September we’re doing in-person services at the Convention Center,” Hornback said, showing his excitement. “The biggest announcement is that starting the first Sunday in October … we get to meet Sunday morning at 9, 11 and 1, finally, and then Wednesday evenings at 5 and 7.
“I’m letting everybody that messages me know, when they say ‘Where did you go?’ ... we’re still here, we’re actually meeting again very soon; but the biggest vision for that is the Wednesday night services are the same as Sunday morning … and so the whole idea is connection.”
Something the church has sorely needed during this season of stress.
Because the venue is not their own, attendants are being asked to follow State of Nevada and Convention Center guidelines. Hornback explained: “We are social distancing there. They do require a mask. It’s sorta like a restaurant … We’re just following the rules because that is just what the Convention Center requires and we don’t want to do anything that causes a problem.”
After preaching to a camera for nearly six months, Hornback admitted to becoming rather emotional over the ability to meet in person.
“It’s been good. Weird, but good. Last night, I cried all night because I just heard people singing. When I was preaching, it wasn’t dead silent.
“You just don’t know. You spend all your time writing a sermon … and you’re like I have no idea — I don’t even — I feel like I’m rehearsing, I don’t know what I’m doing. I’m awkward on camera. I’m trying to pretend like that’s a person. Because when you’re preaching, you’re trying to have relationship and you can’t, so you feel like you’re giving a speech.
“Last night, I walked up there to preach and I just kinda looked out and started the sermon, and somebody said ‘Amen’ … and it literally floored me. I stopped and I looked up filled with tears, my eyes were just filled. And I said you have no idea how long I’ve waited to just hear a person.”
In order to keep the attendance at 50, they are using Eventbrite’s ticketing service. One benefit is the attendees register so you can see who’s coming.
“So you can actually, instead of having 50 chairs six feet apart like the Convention Center set up ... we were able to go and actually, before time, put families together. And you are able to create a much more intimate setting.”
LS Elko will still be posting videos to the Facebook page to reach those who are still uncomfortable in gatherings.
“We know that people are in different places. And what it’s about is Jesus. We’re still going to do that I’m still going to preach to a camera.”
As far as being able to meet in their own space again, Hornback said the church was told it will have its certificate of occupancy in November. While the work won’t be completely finished at that time, the building will be usable.
“For now we don’t want any problems with the Convention Center. We will absolutely do whatever they need … We’re trying to just do what we can do, keep the spirit light, keep it about Jesus, keep it about coming together, keep it about safety and do what we can do.
“In our new building, when we get into here, we’ll go back to the lawyers and say, ‘Has anything changed?’ … But until then we just want people to gather, remember Jesus, remember what they’re called to do: Love God and love your neighbor.”
