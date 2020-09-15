Where is Living Stones?

Like many other churches, LS Elko has been using the internet to continue its ministry, but while many churches are now meeting in person in some form, the task has been harder for LS since they had no meeting place — that is until this month.

“Every Wednesday in September we’re doing in-person services at the Convention Center,” Hornback said, showing his excitement. “The biggest announcement is that starting the first Sunday in October … we get to meet Sunday morning at 9, 11 and 1, finally, and then Wednesday evenings at 5 and 7.

“I’m letting everybody that messages me know, when they say ‘Where did you go?’ ... we’re still here, we’re actually meeting again very soon; but the biggest vision for that is the Wednesday night services are the same as Sunday morning … and so the whole idea is connection.”

Something the church has sorely needed during this season of stress.

Because the venue is not their own, attendants are being asked to follow State of Nevada and Convention Center guidelines. Hornback explained: “We are social distancing there. They do require a mask. It’s sorta like a restaurant … We’re just following the rules because that is just what the Convention Center requires and we don’t want to do anything that causes a problem.”