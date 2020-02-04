Where the snow is ...

ELKO – Today’s snow is tomorrow’s irrigation and recreation water.

Northeastern Nevada basins were in good shape heading into February, with snow-water equivalents running just above 100 percent of normal, according to the Natural Resources Conservation Service.

The Upper Humboldt River Basin stood at 104 percent at the time of the Feb. 1 snow survey. Snow depths ranged from 8 inches at the Tremewan Ranch to 63 inches at Robinson Lake.

The Lower Humboldt was slightly wetter at 119 percent of average. Snow depths ranged from 4 inches at Porter Canyon to 46 inches at Granite Peak.

The Owyhee River Basin had the highest reading at 138 percent. The snow at Jacks Peak measured at 53 inches.

The Snake River Basin was listed at 120 percent of average. Both Owyhee and the Snake overlap into Idaho.

The only basin in the region that hasn’t made it to average was Eastern Nevada at 90 percent. Most sites there had from 20 to 30 inches of snow.

The survey was taken just before the latest snowstorm moved through the region.