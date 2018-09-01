ELKO – More firefighters and more favorable weather helped quell a fire in the Ruby Mountains on Saturday, while a burnout caused a flare-up on the South Sugarloaf Fire and a fire in White Pine County worked its way into Elko County.
More than 200 personnel were on the Owl Creek Fire, which started southwest of the Spring Creek Campground onThursday night. Resources include 12 engine crews, six hand crews, four dozers, four helicopters, two scoopers, two air attacks, several air tankers and numerous overhead.
“Today, the fire had moderate activity with limited mild runs,” said Billy Britt, incident commander. “Firefighters were pretty successful today getting containment lines up the left and right flanks of the fire.”
Firefighters have been working in steep and rocky terrain. By 8 p.m. Saturday the blaze was 45 percent contained after burning 1,070 acres of grass, brush and aspen.
Fire officials do not know what caused the blaze.
Meanwhile, a fire started Aug. 13 by lightning in the Cherry Creek Range in White Pine County has burned nearly 30,000 acres of forest and brush. Winds have pushed it northward into Elko County’s McDermid Creek and Corral and Calf canyons. The Goshute Cave Fire is 40 percent contained.
And in northern Elko County, a smoke column was visible most of the day Saturday after fire crews conducted a burnout operation to secure a ridge-top containment line on the eastern edge of a large area of unburned fuel between Pennsylvania Hill and Maggie Summit, well within the fire perimeter. Fire officials said this line should prevent the fire from spreading further west into the island of unburned fuel.
Suppression repair crews, working with resource advisers, repaired 39 miles of suppression dozer lines.
South Sugarloaf firefighting resources were released to assist with the Owl Creek Fire.
“Now that the South Sugarloaf fire is winding down, we want to take an opportunity to meet with the community and talk about what comes next,” said Josh Nicholes, Mountain City-Ruby Mountains-Jarbidge district ranger. “The intent of the meeting is to provide information on BAER (Burned Area Emergency Response) and discuss the different programs, processes and opportunities for rehabilitation efforts on Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, tribal, and private lands.”
The public meeting will be at 6 p.m. Thursday at the BLM District Office in Elko to provide an opportunity for the community to meet with agency program specialists, get updated information about the rehabilitation process and timeframe, and ask questions. Bureau of Land Management and Natural Resource Conservation Service staff will also be in attendance.
