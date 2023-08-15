ELY – Get ready for one of Ely’s most popular summer traditions. The 89th Annual White Pine County Fair and Horse Races is set for Aug. 18-20 at the White Pine County Fairgrounds. It’s the oldest and longest-running horse race event in Nevada, but the weekend is about a lot more than just racing.

“This three-day event has something for everyone,” says Marietta Henry, horse race director. “There’s a ranch rodeo, live bands, food trucks, and 4-H auction‚ — it’s a great opportunity to just hang out with friends and family.”

Organizers said there’s a chance to take home some serious cash thanks to the unique pari-mutuel betting format. Unlike most other forms of betting, the odds are not fixed. Rather than placing a bet against the race track, as one would with a bookie, horse racing bettors are wagering against each other. “For this reason, the payouts on a single wager could range anywhere from less than the actual amount wagered to astronomical amounts,” organizers said.

The weekend also features the White Pine County Fair. The schedule is chock full of fun, community events 4-H exhibits, livestock auctions, and an arts and crafts market. Many of the livestock available were raised by local Ely students, who use the proceeds to benefit their college funds.

Learn more at elynevada.net/white-pine-county-fair-and-horse-races and wphr.joshnicholes.com/home. To inquire about horse races contact Marietta Henry at 702-379-0004.