Try 1 month for 99¢
Snow forecast
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

ELKO – The National Weather Service is predicting a break in the snow – at least for two days – before scattered snow showers return on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

A winter weather advisory in the Elko area ends at 10 a.m. Thursday. Mostly sunny skies are forecast for Friday and Saturday.

Elko should end a week-long string of subfreezing temperatures on Sunday with a high of 38, but the warmer weather will also bring a return of snow. The extended forecast calls for snow showers through at least next Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Elko has received just over 20 inches of snow this month, which is more than three times the average amount. Record snowfall for the month is 27 inches, set in 1922.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments