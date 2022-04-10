Whodunit? EHS Drama Club presents 'Murder's in the Heir'

ELKO – Put your amateur sleuthing skills to the test when you attend Elko High School’s upcoming play, “Murder’s in the Heir.”

The interactive murder mystery starts a four-performance run on April 14 and is the second production for the EHS Drama Club this year.

It’s the conclusion to a busy second semester for the Drama Club, said adviser and teacher Jeanine Hoskins. The Drama Club performed their fundraiser “Dinner in Oz” in February and immediately plunged into planning and rehearsals for the latest production.

The Drama Club and Drama class students brought the idea of a murder mystery to Hoskins earlier in the school year, initially wanting to use the genre for their dinner theater. However, Hoskins said she promised it for the spring production. “They did not let me forget. They really wanted to do this.”

“Murder’s in the Heir” appealed to Hoskins for its humor and ability to expand for double casting. But the script also allows for more than one ending to occur at each performance.

“It could be a different ending every night, which made it appealing to me and the students,” Hoskins said.

During intermission, the audience votes on who they think killed the play’s victim, Simon Starkweather III. “Technically, there could be a different killer every night. It has been a little bit challenging because every student has to memorize and practice the lines and blocking for that scene,” she said.

“It’s been perfect,” Hoskins added. “Each student brings a different personality to the killer’s lines. It’s made it super fun.”

Hoskins praised the members of the Drama Club and the Drama class for “rising up and meeting the challenge.” They even rehearsed four days out of their spring break.

The enthusiasm for theater reaches out to students who also participate in band, speech and debate, Choraliers and sports, observed assistant director Jo Brown.

“They still made the commitment to come and be part of the Drama Club four days a week, including spring break and at least two Saturdays. And they all did it with a smile. That’s the amazing part,” Jo Brown said.

Showtime is 7 p.m. on April 14 and 15 at the Elko High School Performing Arts Auditorium. Two more performances are slated for 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on April 16.

The Saturday morning show will be American Sign Language interpreted by ASL volunteers.

Tickets will be sold at the door, $10 for the general public and $5 for students.

The cast and crew of the play encouraged the public to make plans to attend as many shows as possible to get the most out of the experience.

“This play is interesting and I think that you should come see it,” said cast member Andrew Wodesky. “It’s fun [and] entertaining. There’s twists in it.”

He said this was his first year participating in drama club, giving him and other members a chance to “get to do things like this and get to entertain a bunch of people.”

When audience members vote on the top suspect, the play changes direction at each performance, said Prop Master Hailey Siebold.

“There will always be a different outcome and it will never be same,” Siebold said. “It’s very funny and has a lot of comedy in it.”

Cast member Richard Fericks agreed that the interactive aspect makes each show’s ending a surprise.

“The more shows you come to, the greater chance you’ll see a different mixture of how things are,” Fericks said. “It’s a great show. It’s got laughs, it’s got darkness, obviously as a murder mystery. It’s a real good show and I encourage you to watch it.”

“This play is very unique and very different in their own ways,” said sophomore Lydia Wellman. She said each show would be unique due to the two different casts. “All of them have different jokes in the way they say them. It’s going to be very fun.”

Wellman is the on-stage “director” of the play, Gene Culpepper, who interrupts the show and makes the cast break character. “I think it’s very funny I get to do that. I love my part,” she said.

Hoskins said for the first play, the Club received community support from several individuals and businesses, including Kinross Bald Mountain for set design and Franklin Building Supply and the Bowers family who “helped ease the cost of lumber for our set. We are grateful.”

Kinross sent a crew to build the sets, which turned into lessons in theater construction, Hoskins added. “They spent several days and evenings working alongside and teaching the students to safely build flats.”

Thanks also went to Kelly Moon, Dawn Bartlett and Karen Rogers for running sound and lights during the performances.

Next year, students can take Theater Tech, a new class focusing on the technical side of productions at EHS. It will be formatted as a Career and Technical Education course, Hoskins added.

The play is the first theatrical production inside the new Performing Arts Building, which has come with a “huge learning curve” to manage the lights and sounds, Hoskins said.

Audience members should expect some flashing lights and loud thunder sounds during the play, “but the effects are pretty fun,” she added.

After the success of “Dinner in Oz,” Hoskins said the Club gained more students and supporters, including Jo Brown, who joined the current production as the assistant director in charge of costumes and set design.

Jo Brown said she became involved after hearing “amazing” things about Hoskins and the Drama Club from her daughter who is a freshman at EHS. It was also a dream come true for Brown, who loves participating local theater productions.

“For years I’ve been looking for a chance to work with the drama department because drama is vital for our kids,” she said.

She said she also wants to bring theater to children with autism, and praised the cast for accepting other students who have been diagnosed with ADHD, autism or depression. “We have got such an amazing cast. Neurodiversity helps these kids cope in so many ways. Nobody makes a big deal. Everything is normalized. These kids are so amazing with that.”

In addition to Kinross, Hoskins said other community organizations have reached out to support the club, including Ghost Light Productions who volunteered to conduct a workshop for Drama students and Great Basin College Theater’s Bartlett who works as Theater Technician II.

“It’s been nice that we have the entire community come together for these kids,” Hoskins said. “Because that’s what it’s about, it’s about the kids. Theater does amazing things for them.”

Emma Katharine Brown, who has acted in multiple productions, including February’s “Dinner in Oz,” said portraying characters helps her work through her anxiety rehearsing and acting in front of others.

“Drama Club [means] a lot practice to help me be a lot less anxious and less fearful of the stage,” Emma Brown explained. “It lets me be something I’m not, escape to a fantasy world and perform for people. It’s like putting on a book in front of their very eyes.”

Prop master Hailey Seibold said those inspired to get involved in theater should “go for it. You get to make memories. You get to meet new people. You get to find a different part of yourself and it’s a different experience.”

“I thought maybe I’d feel weird doing drama the first time, but I realized this is me,” Seibold continued. “I can escape my life and go be something else or I can act my emotions out and I can change my emotions. I get to have new friends and experience a different part in life and a new chapter.”

Senior Abby Carrillo said she has always been interested in acting and singing, but EHS didn’t have a Drama Club until this year.

“I was very excited to hear my senior year that I was finally going to take Drama Club with my twin and little sister,” she added.

Carrillo agreed that the agreed that the Club members are “very welcoming.”

“They talk to you a little bit and it makes you more open,” Carrillo explained. “Slowly you become more social.”

Assistant Prop Director Kendall Neff joined the Drama Club this year. She said she learned how much work goes into pre-production of a play and working behind the scenes was “pretty cool.”

“I never knew there was so much stuff behind the plays,” Neff continued. “I didn’t know there was lights and sounds, so it’s been really cool to experience.”

Laila Bowers, who portrayed Dorothy in “Dinner in Oz,” plays an attorney in “Murder’s in the Heir.” She said her experience this year in both productions “has been nothing but smiles.”

“I love acting and I love all the opportunities that come with Drama Club and I’m in the Drama class at Elko High School,” she said. “I’ve learned so much about the theater and the technical [side] of theater.”

“I love drama and I love acting,” Bowers continued. “It’s fulfilling my younger self and my dreams of becoming an actress.”

