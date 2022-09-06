 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wild crash, precarious rescue off Interstate 80 at Fifth Street in Elko

ELKO – A car drove into the median of Interstate 80 in Elko, went down into the Fifth Street underpass and didn't stop until it traveled nearly all the way up the other side.

The crash occurred around noon on Sept. 6, 2022.

Emergency responders including the Elko Police and Fire departments were at the scene. While the car was precariously perched at the top of the underpass, they successfully removed the driver.

The eastbound car had Nevada plates. Its driver was transported for medical treatment.

A few blocks of Fifth Street were closed during the incident.

Further details will be published when they are available from law enforcement.

