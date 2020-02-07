Wilde Brough to run for Elko County Commissioner

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I think our county is struggling with its money because of unfunded mandates from the Nevada Legislature. There’s got to be a way to stop those people in the Legislature, stop those people in the U.S. Congress from doing that as well. If I had a high and lofty goal, that would be it, to figure out how to stop those people and those politicians from doing that.

On Trump’s administration

President Trump has been more than my representative. I think he has been a leader in showing people that you don’t have to be a professional politician to run for a Commissioner or whatever job. You just have to be straight with people and I think he is and I hope we don’t find out different. He went in and he fought hard. He grew up in New York City and that’s how he learned to fight. I like how he ran and he did it without spending near the money that a lot of people seem to use.

I am my own man, I’m not Donald Trump’s man, but I like it that the President has the same thoughts, and it seems like the President and I look out the same window. He understands work and I am really surprised he has done as well as he has in getting the people back to work. There’s a lot of jobs that have left the country and he has brought them back. Since day one he has been working on it. I look forward to him being there another four years.