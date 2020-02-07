Wilde Brough to run for Elko County Commissioner

ELKO – Elko County native Wilde Brough has announced his intention to run for Elko County Commissioner in the District 1 seat held by Demar Dahl, who will term out this year.
Brough, 67, grew up in Clover Valley on his parents’ ranch. After earning his degree in agriculture education from Utah State University, he taught in Lyman, Wyoming, eventually returning to the Wells area to help his father run the family ranch.
In addition to running the ranch and Humboldt Outfitters, he and his wife Sherry raised five children.
From 1994 to 2002, Brough was elected to two terms on the Elko County School Board.
He will be filing as a Republican.
Brough sat down with the Elko Daily Free Press and discussed his campaign and thoughts on Elko County.
On the Red Flag law Our Nevada Constitution and the U.S. Constitution are the supreme power, and I think that with Gov. Steve Sisolak with the Red Flag law he’s testing the waters on the Nevada Constitution and he knew there was going to be a lawsuit, that gun owners would fight this. I don’t think he’s a dumb man. I think he’s fairly smart, but he had a constituency that needed him to do that after the shooting at the casino in Las Vegas.
It just doesn’t seem right to me, and until I hear [Sisolak] explain it differently than what I know now, I need to fight it.
I think the Nevada Constitution will stop the Red Flag law and I’m glad that people are upset about it, and that people are going to try to do something about it.
I think the overwhelming majority of this county would like for us to fight that Red Flag law. This isn’t the end. We have a liberal or Democrat Legislature and a Democrat governor and they will be bringing more progressive stuff all the time. I guess we will do what we can.
On public lands issues
I never understood why in Nevada we’ve had so much public land when those states on the other side of the Mississippi own all of their own land, basically. And even some of those states on this side of the Mississippi own a lot more of their land than we do.
What I remember reading was that the states were supposed to control their land. I just can’t understand why people would think it would be better to have somebody in Washington, D.C., controlling that land and having that power. To me, I would rather see somebody in Carson City. I can drive there in a couple of hours. I can’t do that and go to Washington, D.C.
On unfunded mandates
Elko County has done a good job of staying out of debt. I don’t think I want to mess with that. One of the things I want to do — I’ve thought about this a lot — is there’s got to be something, some way to slow the politicians down from spending our tax dollars.
I think our county is struggling with its money because of unfunded mandates from the Nevada Legislature. There’s got to be a way to stop those people in the Legislature, stop those people in the U.S. Congress from doing that as well. If I had a high and lofty goal, that would be it, to figure out how to stop those people and those politicians from doing that.
On Trump’s administration
President Trump has been more than my representative. I think he has been a leader in showing people that you don’t have to be a professional politician to run for a Commissioner or whatever job. You just have to be straight with people and I think he is and I hope we don’t find out different. He went in and he fought hard. He grew up in New York City and that’s how he learned to fight. I like how he ran and he did it without spending near the money that a lot of people seem to use.
I am my own man, I’m not Donald Trump’s man, but I like it that the President has the same thoughts, and it seems like the President and I look out the same window. He understands work and I am really surprised he has done as well as he has in getting the people back to work. There’s a lot of jobs that have left the country and he has brought them back. Since day one he has been working on it. I look forward to him being there another four years.
School Board and education
I served two terms on the school board and I feel good about my time there. I was present of our local school board for two years out of the eight, and then I was active in the Nevada Association of School Boards. I was president of [the NASB] for two years.
I have a soft spot [for education] because I am a teacher and I’ve thought a lot about public education, and that is something that is so important to be a free democracy. It needs to be funded and I think I need to give President Donald Trump kudos for what he’s done with education. They will have prayer back in public education, there’s no reason not to have it before.
As Commissioner
I think I’ve been known to be honest, to keep my word if I say I’ve studied this hard and I like it this way. You’re not going to see me change because somebody promises me something to keep me in office.
I like making decisions after hearing everything that I can find out about something. I think I make good decisions, they’re usually primarily conservative. I have lost some popularity several times by not changing my mind once it’s made up.
I’m fiscally conservative. Whether school board or county, our main job is to look after the taxpayers’ money. That’s what I attempted to do on the school board and that’s probably what I’ll do as County Commissioner. I grew up pretty poor … that’s how I was raised, that’s how I’ve been all my life. I’ve never had a lot of money, but I have quite a bit of equity.
Demar has been a stalwart, I think, an extraordinary statesman. He’s a good speaker, he’s smart, and he understands people. I have no issues with the Commissioners that are now on there, I have no fault with any of them. I hope to be able to maintain the things they have done and the things Commissioners before them have done.
I like Elko County and the people that are here, and I hope that doesn’t change. I hope we can continue to grow. I don’t like stagnation. I like the miners. They are hard-working, conservative people.
On his campaign
I won’t put a lot of money into my campaign. People in Elko County are smart people. I’ve been here 67 years and most of them should have a pretty good idea of me and my background. And for those that don’t, I’ll have a website with a biography of the things I’ve done and the places I’ve been. They can call me. My phone number will be on there and they’re more than welcome to call.
When I was on the school board, I had people call and tell me what I was doing wrong. I respect people who will come and talk to me if they think I’m doing something wrong, and give me a chance to talk it out. Not just get mad at me and tell all their friends. This hate thing when you don’t know somebody is not a good thing. Get to know somebody before you hate them.
The 10-day filing period for non-judicial offices starts March 2.