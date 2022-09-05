Wildfire at base of Ruby Mountains near Jiggs

ELKO – Firefighters are battling a blaze near Harrison Pass Road south of Jiggs, according to Elko Interagency Dispatch.

The fire near Green Mountain, about five miles southeast of Jiggs, was reported at 9 a.m. It had burned about eight acres as of Monday morning, according to Northeastern Nevada Interagency fire officials.

It was the second wildfire of September in the Elko District. The first was on Saturday near Lamoille, and was held to less than three acres.

An excessive heat warning remains in effect across Nevada. The southeastern part of Elko County is under a red flag warning for fire danger.