 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Wildfire at base of Ruby Mountains near Jiggs

  • 0
Wildfire at base of Ruby Mountains near Jiggs
GOOGLE MAPS

ELKO – Firefighters are battling a blaze near Harrison Pass Road south of Jiggs, according to Elko Interagency Dispatch.

The fire near Green Mountain, about five miles southeast of Jiggs, was reported at 9 a.m. It had burned about eight acres as of Monday morning, according to Northeastern Nevada Interagency fire officials.

It was the second wildfire of September in the Elko District. The first was on Saturday near Lamoille, and was held to less than three acres.

An excessive heat warning remains in effect across Nevada. The southeastern part of Elko County is under a red flag warning for fire danger.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Divorces

Divorces

Aug. 17Amanda L. Iler-Wilson and John C. Wilson, married Dec. 14, 2018

Watch Now: Related Video

Climate change may make air turbulence worse

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News