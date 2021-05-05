Wildfire at Secret Pass

ELKO – A wildfire on Secret Pass was kept small Wednesday, while the fire risk is expected to be much higher on Thursday.

County, state and federal firefighters responded to the blaze off State Route 229 mid-afternoon, stopping forward progress after about 3 acres of brush and grass burned. The agencies “responded quickly and worked together effectively to catch this one before it got too big,” stated the Elko County Fire Protection District.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Warmer temperatures, gusty winds, low humidity and a chance of thunderstorms are expected Thursday, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a special weather statement for fire risk across all of northeastern Nevada.

“Gusty south to southwest winds ahead of an approaching low pressure system combined with critically low relative humidity will allow for elevated fire weather conditions to develop during the daytime on Thursday,” stated the notice. “Winds are expected to increase from the south and southwest Thursday afternoon reaching speeds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts approaching 40 mph.”

The highest winds are expected across Humboldt, Lander, northern Nye and White Pine counties.