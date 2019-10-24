ELKO – Summer is long gone but the wildfires continue in Elko County.
Firefighters responded to a blaze south of the IL Ranch on Thursday afternoon.
About 100-150 acres had burned by 8 p.m. and there was zero containment.
County, state and federal agencies were fighting the blaze and working with rancher liaison Sam Mori.
Another fire on Thursday burned about 15 acres in eastern Humboldt County. The cause of both blazes was under investigation.
Ten days ago a fire five miles north of the Carlin Conservation Camp burned nearly 1,500 acres, making it one of the larger fires of the season. It took about two days to fully contain and control.
Dry fuels have extended the fire season. No precipitation is in the forecast for the next week, although much cooler weather will follow a front that arrives Saturday. After reaching the lower 70s on Friday the high Sunday is forecast at 45 degrees.
