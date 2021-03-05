 Skip to main content
Wildfire burns 62 acres near Metropolis
alert top story

Wildfire burns 62 acres near Metropolis

Metropolis wildfire

An Elko County Fire Protection District firefighter sprays water on the remnants of a wildfire near Metropolis on Thursday afternoon.

ELKO – A wildland fire burned more than 60 acres Thursday near the ghost town of Metropolis in eastern Elko County.

It was the second significant blaze this year, following a nearly 30-acre wildfire near Elburz on Feb. 10.

Both resulted from controlled burns that got out of hand when the wind picked up, according to Steven Hamilton of the Elko County Fire Protection District.

Despite the date on the calendar and recent precipitation, rangeland is “extremely dry,” Hamilton said. He advised anyone conducting a controlled burn to be careful.

Nevada Division of Forestry and volunteer firefighters from Ryndon, Deeth, Metropolis and Clover Valley all responded to Thursday’s blaze.

Last year, 124 wildfires burned a total of 28,385 acres of land within the Elko District.

Smoke in Elko from August 2020 wildfires:

WATCH NOW: Smoke from wildfires fills Elko air
