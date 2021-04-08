 Skip to main content
Wildfire damages power lines in Lamoille
Wildfire damages power lines in Lamoille

ELKO – An agricultural fire that got out of control Wednesday afternoon in Lamoille was extinguished by nightfall but left some residents without power, according to the Elko County Fire Protection District.

NV Energy was repairing power lines and poles that were damaged, and fire crews remained on the scene overnight.

The blaze blackened 26 acres near Clubine Road. County crews, Nevada Division of Forestry, Bureau of Land Management, Elko City Fire Department and Lamoille volunteers responded.

It was the fourth significant wildfire to start this year. A fire near Metropolis burned 62 acres in March. Another blaze in February burned nearly 30 acres near Elburz. And a fire that started last Friday burned 240 acres in Ryndon.

More volunteer firefighters are being sought this spring, according to the county fire district.

“Training is provided in fire suppression, emergency medical aid or rescue, hazardous material responses, public education, and other activities associated with the District’s Volunteer Department, including station and equipment maintenance,” stated the district.

A full job description and application form is at www.elkocountynv.net under the Jobs Tab.

April 2020 fire near Lamoille:

New Yorkers aged 16+ get vaccine

