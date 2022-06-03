 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wildfire evacuation and preparedness event slated in Spring Creek

Living With Fire

ELKO – Homeowners can learn more about wildfire safety – and even get a free rake – by attending a Living With Fire program June 16.

University of Nevada, Reno Extension’s Living With Fire Program and Elko Extension Educator Jill Baker-Tingey partnered with local, state and federal firefighting agencies, the Elko County Sheriff’s Office, NV Energy and the Spring Creek Association to schedule the hybrid in-person and virtual wildfire evacuation and preparedness community education event.

The in-person event is scheduled at Spring Creek High School. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and presentations begin at 6 p.m. This event is free to the public and appetizers will be available, but registration is limited to the first 50 people and closes June 6. Free rakes will be available to interested attendees.

To register for the in-person event visit bit.ly/SpringCreekWildfireReadyLIVE.

To register for the virtual presentation: bit.ly/SpringCreekWildfireReady.

For questions, contact the Elko Cooperative Extension office at 775-783-7291.

