Wildfire near Battle Mountain held to 13 acres

ELKO – A wildfire broke out Saturday evening in a region of northeastern Nevada that has seen multiple large fires in recent years, but this time firefighters held the blaze to a mere 13 acres.

The Mote Fire off Izzenhood road North of Battle Mountain started around 5 p.m. and was brought under control within about two hours. Local, state and federal engines responded, according to Northeast Nevada Interagency Fire Management.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

In October of 2011 – after the end of a typical wildfire season – more than 42,000 acres burned at Izzenhood. The blaze combined with two other fires to become the Dunphy Complex Fire, which blackened more than 200,000 acres.

In August of 2016 a lightning strike 25 miles north of Battle Mountain sparked a wildfire that burned 6,600 acres at Izzenhood Gap.

In July of the following year about 25,000 acres burned near Izzenhood Ranch. That fire was also sparked by lightning.

Only a handful of wildfires have been reported in the Elko District so far this month. Most were held to a fraction of an acre, while a blaze near HD summit north of Wells burned only 1.5 acres.