ELKO -- Firefighters were responding to a wildland fire across from Home Depot around 6 p.m. Tuesday.
North winds were driving smoke from the blaze across the highway. The smoke could be seen from a Nevada Department of Transportation traffic camera.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
City firefighters responded and county firefighters were called to assist. The area is near the Elko city limits.
There was no immediate word on road closures or the threat to homes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.