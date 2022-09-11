Wildfire near Wildhorse; wet weather on its way

ELKO – Firefighters responded to a new blaze Saturday southwest of Wildhorse Reservoir.

The Deep Creek Fire was reported around 10:30 a.m. and burned nearly 60 acres as it was still being brought under control by nightfall.

Other wildfires this month have burned 456 acres west of Tuscarora and 18 acres near Green Mountain.

Smoke continues to drift into northeastern Nevada from fires to the west and north. The Elko area was under an air quality alert Saturday.

A change in the weather pattern arrives Monday as moisture from post tropical storm Kay moves north.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected across central Nevada, mainly south of U.S. 50. Flooding is possible around the Ruby Mountains and in White Pine and northern Nye counties.

Elko has a 30% chance of thunderstorms Monday, increasing to 60% Monday night and 80% Tuesday. Showers are likely through Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures will reach into the low 90s on Sunday but drop to the mid-70s by Tuesday.