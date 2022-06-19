Wildfire on county line grows to 3,000 acres

ELKO – A wildfire that started Friday on the Elko-White Pine county line burned more than 3,000 acres by Saturday.

The wind-driven Kinsley Fire was aerially mapped at 3,209 acres. It was spotted during the noon hour Friday and the cause is unknown.

Firefighters hope to have the blaze contained by Monday night.

The fire is burning in steep, rugged, and inaccessible terrain in the Antelope Range, consuming pinyon-pine and juniper, brush and grass. There is no immediate threat to private property or structures.

Suppressing the fire are four Type 1 Interagency hotshot crews, two Type 2 Initial Attack hand crews and one Type 2 hand crew, seven engines, four dozers, and two water tenders. A Type 3 helicopter is providing aerial support.

Assisting the Bureau of Land Management are the White Pine County Fire District, Nevada Division of Forestry, Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest, Ely Ranger District, and private contractors.

Another wildfire near Genoa on Friday damaged one residence but was held to 3.8 acres, according to the Reno Gazette Journal.

The forecast for the Elko area calls for cooler temperatures Sunday with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Wind gusts will be up to 25 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures are expected to drop into the 30s Sunday night. Highs will gradually climb through the week until they return to the 90s by Thursday.

