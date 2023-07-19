ELKO – A wildfire that started Monday in a remote Elko County wilderness study area has burned more than 200 acres.

The Snowstorm Fire is in the Little Humboldt River Wilderness Study Area. It was reported around 8:45 p.m. Monday and has burned approximately 228 acres, making it the largest fire in the Elko District so far this year.

The cause has not been determined. The region near the western border of Elko County is habitat to sage grouse and other wildlife, according to the Bureau of Land Management.

Several small fires were also reported in White Pine County after thunderstorms moved through central Nevada on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service forecast for the Elko area calls for a 30% chance of thunderstorms Wednesday with highs in the lower 90s.

Temperatures will climb to around 100 by the weekend.