Wildfire reported in Goshute wilderness study area

Goshute Fire
GOOGLE MAPS

ELKO – A wildfire in eastern Elko County has burned an estimated 640 acres in the Goshute Wilderness Study Area.

The fire was reported Saturday afternoon on federal land southwest of Wendover, between U.S. Highway 93 and Alternate 93. There was no estimate of containment.

The Goshute WSA “is a great place for backpacking, hiking, camping, rock climbing and wildlife observation,” according to Friends of Nevada Wilderness. An estimated 8,000 raptors can be found in the area from August to mid-October.

Another fire on Saturday burned about 2.3 acres in Spring Creek. Fire agencies have not stated the cause of either blaze.

Thunderstorms were moving across southern and eastern Elko County on Sunday afternoon as high temperatures climbed into the 90s.

