Wildfire south of Jarbidge tops 20,000 acres

ELKO – A wildfire south of Jarbidge has burned 21,440 acres since it started on Wednesday, while a new fire burned 66 acres along Interstate 80 east of Wells on Saturday.

The Wildcat Fire started near Draw Creek about 20 miles east of Charleston Reservoir. It is listed at 10% contained. There has been no damage to structures.

“The historied Forest Service - Wildcat Guard Station and a yurt nearby are still holding their ground,” the Forest Service stated late Saturday night. “Ranches nearby have structure protection in place with engines on standby and crews are building fire line around them to support that effort. Sage grouse and cutthroat habitat are also a top priority for protection.”

There are now 347 personnel on the fire, after several new crews, engines, equipment and aircraft arrived. “The crews working are from multiple agencies and have been doing a magnificent job trying to get the blaze under control,” the Forest Service stated. “The primary fuel driving the fire was large stands of sagebrush that locals stated hadn’t burned in several years.”

No injuries have been reported and firefighters are hydrating heavily due to temperatures that have reached over 100 degrees in rugged terrain throughout the fire. “Hot and dry conditions mixed with an ongoing potential for thunderstorms continuing through the weekend will be a concern that Nevada Incident Command Team 3 will be watching closely.”

There are 11 crews, 11 engines, five dozers, two water tenders, five helicopters a few local volunteer personnel assisting.

Also on Saturday, a fire start shortly before noon seven miles north of Moor Summit on Interstate 80. It burned an estimated 66 acres.

The Becky Peak Fire in northern White Pine County was listed as 95% contained with no further growth.

The National Weather Service has issued red flag warnings to the east and west of Elko County for Sunday. The chance of isolated thunderstorms in the Elko area is listed at 20%.