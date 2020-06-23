You are the owner of this article.
Wildfire sparks near Adobe Middle School
Wildfire sparks near Adobe Middle School

Lanae Fire

The Lanae Fire smolders Tuesday afternoon near Adobe Middle School. According to City of Elko Fire Department Deputy Chief Jack Snyder, the cause of the fire was unknown and was under investigation. The fire burned approximately 3.8 acres.

 Submitted

ELKO — A wildfire sparked Tuesday afternoon near Adobe Middle School.

The cause of the blaze was unknown, according to City of Elko Fire Department Deputy Chief Jack Snyder.

“We don’t know what caused the fire, it’s still under investigation,” he said. “It probably started around 1 (p.m.).”

The fire burned approximately 3.8 acres, and Snyder and crews were still on the scene as of 3:30 p.m.

“We had the City of Elko Fire, Elko County Fire, BLM, NDF and Forest Service crews on the scene,” Snyder said.

Snyder urged residents to “have defensible space around their homes to help reduce fire damage around homes in the wildland-urban interface we’re in.”

