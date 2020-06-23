Wildfire sparks near Adobe Middle School

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO — A wildfire sparked Tuesday afternoon near Adobe Middle School.

The cause of the blaze was unknown, according to City of Elko Fire Department Deputy Chief Jack Snyder.

“We don’t know what caused the fire, it’s still under investigation,” he said. “It probably started around 1 (p.m.).”

The fire burned approximately 3.8 acres, and Snyder and crews were still on the scene as of 3:30 p.m.

“We had the City of Elko Fire, Elko County Fire, BLM, NDF and Forest Service crews on the scene,” Snyder said.

Snyder urged residents to “have defensible space around their homes to help reduce fire damage around homes in the wildland-urban interface we’re in.”

