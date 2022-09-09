ELKO – A wildfire west of Tuscarora has burned more than 450 acres.

The Rock Creek Fire was reported Wednesday night. A Type 3 fire management team responded, and the rancher liaison is Jesse Braatz of Squaw Valley Ranch.

This is the fifth wildfire reported in September. There were 16 fires in August, the largest of which burned 59 acres south of Bull Run Reservoir. A fire in mid-July burned 21,429 acres east of Charleston Reservoir at the edge of the Humboldt National Forest.

Most current wildfires in the U.S. are burning to the north and west of Elko. Some smoke has drifted into the county after a cold front brought relief from record-breaking heat.

Elko’s forecast calls for smoky skies but cooler temperatures as highs climb into the mid to upper 80s through the weekend.

Next week, “a moist air mass from the south is anticipated to move north into northern and central Nevada, helping to set off showers and thunderstorms,” reported the National Weather Service.

The Elko area could receive a quarter to half an inch of precipitation next week. Higher elevations could see up to an inch of rain.